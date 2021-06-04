Food Safety and a Healthy Working Environment Enhances Food Grade Adhesive Market 2029

FACT.MR is highly equipped with professionals who put extra efforts in meeting the requirements of the clients. Since its inception, FACT.MR has been keeping a constant eye on the ongoing trends and events across diverse industries and regions. With space-age industrial tools, our analysts perform an extensive research (Both primary and secondary) to facilitate clients with up-to-date Food Grade Glue Market information. Client satisfaction is our top priority, hence we create reports strictly sticking to the requisites of the clients.

Global Food Grade Glue Market Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global nitrite market include Green Health, Permabond, Sil-Bond, Gordon Glass Co., Dow Consumer Solutions, Protective Coating, Glue Dots International, MBK Tape Solutions, Master Bond, Inc., Charter NEX Films, Princeton Keynes Group Inc., Anti-Seize Technology Industries, Inc., Epoxies Etc., Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., Gluefast Co., Inc., Aqua Based Technologies, Covestro LLC, Accu-Bond Corp, Bostik, Heartland Adhesives, Soudal, and Henkel.

Global Food Grade Glue Market Segmentation

By End Use, the global food grade glue market is segmented into:

Household (Retail)

Commercial Food Service Provider Food Manufacturers



By Packaging, the global food grade glue market is segmented into:

Tube

Containers

By Distribution Channel (B2C), the global food grade glue market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Online Stores

By Region, the global food grade glue market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific except Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Key Developments in the Food Grade Glue Global Market

In the past few years, an upsurge is observed in the global food grade glue market. The market is expected to grow significantly owing to the consumers increasing interest in packaged foods.

In 2016, Irplast a key vendor in the global food grade glue market launched adhesive food grade tape for fresh produce to meet specific demand from the fruit and vegetable market for a non-toxic and purposeful band for labelling and packaging specific portions of distinct produce. The solutions allow the manufacturers to label and group together fruit and vegetables such as bunches of carrots and bananas, and the producer’s brand and product details can be written on the tape.

In September 2015, Henkel another key player in the market offered a new food safe adhesive system for demanding flexible packaging applications. The new food safe adhesive system offered more value and convenience for retail and consumers while generating sustainable benefits by reducing food loss.

Opportunities for Food Grade Glue Participants

Extended shelf-life is one of the dominating trends in the food industry of today. Most of all, however, it has to keep the food safe and protect it from adverse environmental issues like light, pressure or contamination, owing to this the use of food grade adhesives is increasing by the day. In the past few years, the global food grade glue market has seen a significant hike. The potential for the growth of the food grade glue market is substantially high, owing to its diverse application in the food industry.

