RedDress Selected to Exhibit ActiGraft at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — RedDress has been selected to exhibit ActiGraft®, a wound solution that recreates the natural wound healing environment by utilizing the patient’s own blood, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange virtually Sept. 21-23.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their technologies to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each technology will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

ActiGraft is the first wound care product that enables health care providers to produce—in real-time— autologous blood clots from a patient’s own blood. Once applied, the blood clot tissue serves as a protective covering and supports the body’s natural wound healing response. ActiGraft can be used for a wide variety of hard-to-treat chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, venous ulcers, traumatic wounds, post-surgical wounds, skin tears.

“We are very excited to showcase ActiGraft at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Alon Kushnir, CEO of RedDress. “RedDress is committed to improving the health and the lives of individuals who are living with chronic, non-healing wounds. We are looking forward to connecting with healthcare professionals at this event and working together improve patient quality of life.”

“Suppliers come to the Exchange hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product’s unique qualities,” said Debbie Archer, procurement compliance director, Vizient. “We are pleased to include this technology in the group selected to participate.”

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has received over 2,800 technology submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About RedDress®­­

RedDress (www.reddressmedical.com) is a privately held, Israel-based company with a U.S. subsidiary, RedDress Inc., located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Founded in 2009 with the goal of developing more effective, natural, and economically viable treatments for chronic wounds, RedDress is committed to improving the health and lives of patients around the world with its latest innovation – ActiGraft.

Press and Media Inquiries:

Alessandra Lalli, RedDress

alalli@reddressmedical.com