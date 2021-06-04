According to the new market research report “Agricultural Coatings Market by Category (Seed Coatings, Fertilizer Coatings, and Pesticide Coatings), Seed Coating Types (Polymers, Colorants, and Pellets), Fertilizer Coating Types, Pesticide Coating Applications, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD.5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value during the forecast period. Factors such as rising need to increase agricultural productivity and favorable government policies and regulations are some of the factors driving the growth of agricultural coatings.

COVID-19 Impact on the Agricultural Coatings Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the measures taken to control the pandemic have a crippling effect on the agriculture sector across the globe. Many countries have adopted several emergency measures to combat the COVID-19 crisis. These measures range from closing borders and public institutions, as well as isolating homes, communities, and the total lockdown of regions and the entire state. These mitigation measures have resulted in various disruptions in the functioning of markets and supply chains for agricultural inputs and products. Seeds are the starting point for agricultural production; therefore, during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, seed delivery is among the essential services that must continue to operate to support the current and subsequent production cycles. However, issues related to transportation of seeds either domestically or internationally, due to the reduced number of flights, fewer drivers, and slow process of the necessary documentation, because of fewer staff, is creating specific problems for the seed sector. This, in turn, has affected the seed coatings market, globally. Similarly, other agricultural coatings such as pesticide coatings and fertilizer coatings have also been moderately affected due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 impact on the agriculture and agri-allied sectors remain latent, especially with the inability of small farmers to move their products from their farms to markets, both semi-urban and urban, and to source agricultural quality inputs in some regions across the globe.

Immediate actions are required to facilitate farmers’ access to agricultural inputs and related products; the disruptions caused by COVID-19 may lead to a decrease in agricultural production and acreages due to the unavailability of agricultural inputs across the globe.

Market Dynamic:

Driver: Enhancement and benefits derived from seed technologies to encourage the adoption of seed coated products

There are various technological developments in seed technologies, which increasingly benefit sustainable crop production. The increasing demand for agricultural output has encouraged the commercial use of innovative seed technologies. There is an increasing trend of commercial application of seed technologies by specialist applicators or seed companies. High-value seeds require more complex technology, and thus, are used by commercial applicators.

The introduction of advanced low-rate chemistry and genetic traits has changed conventional soil-applied pesticides to seed-delivered solutions. In addition, the development of commercial seeds, such as hybrid corn, rice, and cotton, has encouraged the commercial application of low seed rates, further increasing the cost benefits of commercial seed enhancement technologies. Companies such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer (Germany), and Croda International Plc (UK) are engaged in developing new and innovative treatment solutions, including seed coating and priming.

Restraint: Uncertainty in climate conditions to impact the seed coating market

Climate changes play an important role in the agricultural industry. It is useful in improving the yield and preventing diseases and insect attacks. Uncertainties in the climatic conditions are projected to impact the crop yield, which results in the loss of crops.

Climate has a significant impact on various agricultural crops, and at times, climatic factors are the natural factors that encourage the production of crops. Weather forecasts are important for agricultural activities to plan agricultural practices, such as sowing, irrigation, management of crop diseases & pests, and harvest planning. For instance, common mustard crops grow naturally in mesic temperate regions; these mustard crops are projected to reduce due to global warming and increased aridity. Increased aridity is predicted to reduce the oil concertation and seed yield of rapeseed crops.

Opportunity: Crop-specific nutrient management through precision farming

Precision agriculture is a technology-based approach to grow crops efficiently in a site-specific manner with specialized application equipment, which can help retain water and nutrients in the root zone. The work scheme of precision agriculture can be summarized in three stages:

Geo-referenced remote area information using certain sensors

Analysis of data obtained through an appropriate system of information processing

Adjustment of the amount applied depending on the needs of each location

North America accounted for the largest share during the forecast period in the agricultural coatings market

The increase in the demand for high-yielding and disease-resistant crops from both domestic markets as well as export destinations are some of the key drivers of the seed coatings market in the region. The North American region mostly cultivates crops such as cereals & grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and also plants for clothing and other non-food uses. The region mainly grows cereals & grains, such as wheat, rice, barley, corn, sorghum, and oats, which demand more protection. In North America, agriculture is heavily mechanized with an integrated system of supporting agribusinesses. Especially in the US and Canada, most farmers and ranchers have adopted technology, although few groups continue to use animal power for cultivation purposes. Monoculture is popularly practiced in the North American zones. This results in the nutrient deterioration of nitrogen and phosphates in the soil. And also, there is a high possibility of diseases affecting a single species of plants. This has created awareness among the farmers regarding innovation with respect to the improvement of seed performance.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing strategies and the product portfolios of the major companies that operate in the agricultural coatings market. The report has leading company profiles such as include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Clariant Technologies (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Sensient Technologies (US), Germains Seed Technology (UK), Milliken Chemical (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Pursell Agri-tech (US), Novochem Group (Netherlands), Dorfketal (India), Deltachem (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Arkema (France), SQM (Chile), Mosaic (US), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), Aakash Chemicals, Evonik Industries (Germany) and Encapsys LLC (US).