Clinical Trial Management System Market – Increasing Outsourcing of Research Processes

Research Methodologies Followed:

Secondary Research:

The secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B), white papers, annual reports, companies house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the clinical trial management system market. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

Primary Research:

Primary research was conducted after acquiring extensive knowledge about the global Clinical Trial Research Management Market scenario through secondary research. Primary interviews were conducted with market experts from both the demand-side (such as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, clinics, research universities, academic institutions, and government institutions, among others) and supply-side respondents (such as presidents, CEOs, vice presidents, directors, general managers, heads of business units, and senior managers) across five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Approximately 30% of the primary interviews were conducted with stakeholders from the demand side, while those from the supply side accounted for the remaining 70%. Primary data for this report was collected through questionnaires, emails, and telephonic interviews.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The clinical trial management system market is projected to reach USD 1,590 million by 2025 from USD 801 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7 % during the forecast period. The growth of the CTMS market is driven by rising industry-academia collaborations, the increasing number of clinical trials, rising technology adoption, and government support for research trials. However, budget constraints and limited knowledge about advanced CTMS solutions restrain the market growth.

By deployment mode, enterprise-wide segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment mode, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into enterprise-wide and on-site CTMS. The enterprise-wide segment accounted for the largest share in the year 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its widespread adoption by the majority of end users due to its benefits

IBy delivery mode, web-based (on demand) segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the delivery mode, the Clinical Trial Research Management Market is segmented into web-based (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) clinical trial management system. Among these, the web-based segment dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by web-based software, such as easy access, improved productivity, and time and cost-efficiency.

By products & service, software segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on product & service, the clinical trial management system market is segmented into software and services. Rising R&D expenditure, an increasing number of clinical trials, and the growing adoption of clinical trial management solutions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the software market.

Large pharma-biotech companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the clinical trial management system market, by the end user

Based on end users, the Clinical Trial Research Management Market has been segmented based on end-user category-large pharma-biotech companies, small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and other end users. One of the key factors driving the use of CTMS is an increasing emphasis on R&D. For instance, PhRMA member companies in the US increased their R&D expenditure from ~USD 26.0 billion in 2000 to USD 58.8 billion in 2015 (Source: Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America). Due to rising pressure of R&D costs, outcomes-based reimbursement, and stricter regulations imposed on large pharma companies, a part of their R&D functions is outsourced to smaller pharmaceutical companies, which increases the growth of companies in this category.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the clinical trial management system market. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increasing government funding to support clinical trials, the presence of less stringent regulatory guidelines as compared to developed nations, a large patient base, faster rate of patient recruitment for clinical trials than mature nations, low operating costs for conducting clinical trials, a shortage of trial volunteers in Europe and North America, and the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and CROs in the region.

Key Market Players

Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International (US), Bioclinica (US), and IBM (US), Bio-Optronics (US), Datatrak (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US), MasterControl (US), ERT (US), Advarra Technology Solutions (US), MedNet Solutions (US), ArisGlobal (US), DZS Clinical Services (US), Crucial Data Solutions (US), Ennov (France), DataStat (US), and RealTime Software Solutions LLC (US) among others are some of the major players operating in the global Clinical Trial Research Management Market, among others.

