Rise In The Demand For Tires From The Automotive Industry Is Expected To Boost The Growth Of The Rubber Additives Market 2028

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Global Rubber Additives Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Global Rubber Additives Market: Segmentation

The global rubber additives market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, grade and region.

On the basis of type, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Curing Agent

Fillers

Protective Agents

Plasticizers

Others

On the basis of application, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Tire

Non-Tire

On the basis of end use industry, the global rubber additives market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Wire & Cable

Building & Construction

Others

Global Rubber Additives Market: Regional Outlook

The global rubber additives market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific with China leading the market in terms of both production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in the demand for rubber additives, owing to the rapid growth in the country’s automotive industry. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold a significant share in the rubber additives market and the increasing demand for green tires is anticipated to drive the demand in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economies in Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America rubber additives market. The Middle East and Africa region is projected to witness higher growth in the demand for rubber additives over the forecast period, owing to the initiatives by various Middle Eastern countries towards making a diversified economy.

Global Rubber Additives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global rubber additives market include,

Lanxess

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Celanese Corporation

Toray

BASF

Struktol

Prisma Rubber Additives

Kraton Corporation

Performance Additives

Peter Greven

King Industries, Inc.

Emerald Performance Materials

Akrochem Corporation

R. Grace & Co

Wacker Chemie AG

The Market report analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the Market growth has been examined in the report.

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Marketreport:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market. In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges. Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each market player. Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries. Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the market during the forecast period.

