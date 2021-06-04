Career in Data Analytics & Technology Estimated On Top Post COVID-19 Era

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — In March of 2020, the entire world virtually stood still when COVID-19 was declared as a “global pandemic” by the World Health Organization. And what followed was an unfortunate event of a global economic shutdown. Everything came to a halt as people sought to shelter themselves from the virus in the safety of their homes, hoping for an effective cure to be found.

Fast forward to December of 2020, the economic shutdown has been lifted up all thanks to the announcement of potential vaccines. As the world embraced itself eagerly waiting to return to normalcy, the medical & technology communities helped push the barriers with the discovery of not one, but multiple probable vaccines.

Edugo Abroad’s Business Director, Mr. Bhargav Modi, lauded the efforts of technology experts in helping the world fight against COVID-19. He also discussed how technology, as an industry, has been influential and what potential career opportunities it can present to the students post COVID-19 era.

Overcoming The Challenges Posed By The COVID-19 Pandemic

The highly communicable nature of COVID-19 spread a wave of uneasiness and confusion among people as the pandemic was something that the world didn’t expect. Masks and hand sanitization emerged as the new protocols to curb the spread of the virus. But in less than a year, the medical & technology communities were able to create a cure for the virus.

“The rate at which the vaccination program has been developed and tested is unprecedented in medical history,” remarked Mr. Bhargav. He further added, “There have been numerous epidemics in the past that demanded a dedicated vaccine as their cure. But the primitive technology made the process time-consuming and expensive.” Citing the example of the Typhoid vaccine, Mr. Bhargav explained how the bacterial disease was identified in 1880 but it was not before 1914 that a vaccine was available to the general public.

Modern technology has proved to be nothing less than a boon for the medical sector. Applauding the role played by technology during the pandemic, our business director identified the following critical advantages:

1. Real-Time Data Collection

To keep a track of the magnitude of infection, governments across the world used big data analytics in identifying the infected individuals. Certain applications were developed that collected, stored, and analyzed vital information such as the temperature of the person, location history, and so on. Furthermore, to manage the enormous & complex data generated during clinical trials of vaccines, the pharma companies utilized supply chain management systems that allowed easy storage and access to the data. Data analytics experts and big data professionals further paved the way for pharma companies by facilitating the data collection & manipulation for crafting various vaccination formulas.

2. Transforming Diagnosis & Treatment Through Artificial Intelligence

Perhaps the most influential technological advancement in the medical sector is the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning. With the help of AI, researchers were able to predict the nature of the disease quickly and more accurately which led to timely & precise medical treatment of the patients. Furthermore, the use of machine learning has enabled effective classification of COVID-19 patients from the common cold or flu patients through a detailed analysis of symptoms. Not only that, AI made a major contribution to vaccine development by understanding vital protein structures and suggesting combinations of components for an effective vaccine.

3. Tech-Driven Preventive Measures

Keeping in line with the safety protocols, several countries introduced tech-driven preventive measures that eliminated the need for human contact. Certain hospitals & airports placed robots to record people’s temperature and drones were used to supply resources to areas that lacked facilities. The pandemic also witnessed a rise in remote working in order to comply with social distancing rules and it was technology that made it possible. Virtual offices emerged as working professionals made use of communication and business management software that allowed easy access to data, streamlined processes, and cloud conferences.

4. Other Important Applications

Modern technological plants will manage the large-scale manufacturing of vaccines thereby ensuring timely and adequate production. The collection of data relating to the number of doses administered to each patient, storage & distribution of the vaccine, etc. will heavily rely on technology for efficiency.

Career Opportunities In Technology Sector Are Always Relevant

Mr. Bhargav observed that while science & technology are incapable of preventing the outbreak of pandemics, they can surely have a strong influence on stopping the diseases from spreading and raising awareness among people. Consequently, it has become evident that a career in data science, big data, and AI technologies always pays off well. Not only in the medical sector but the role of technology extends to every aspect of our lives – from the lights around us to the connections we make – and it has become an integral part of our lives.

The Best Part

It is clear that an investment in quality education in the field of technology, especially data analyses and Artificial Intelligence, will lead to a successful & prominent career. Having said that, we are proud to share that Edugo Abroad is a part of the global education community with its familial association with top European universities. Several of our students are already following their career path by studying in those universities and are set to begin working with the world’s leading tech companies.

Reiterating the influence technology has had and will have on the entire world, Mr. Bhargav encourages the students of today to pursue an education in the technology sector. As the human reliance on technology keeps on increasing with each passing day, its role in simplifying & enhancing human life also becomes more important. And a career in this field presents exciting opportunities for innovation and contribution towards the greater good.

