Career in Data Analytics & Technology Estimated On Top Post COVID-19 Era

In March of 2020, the entire world virtually stood still when COVID-19 was declared as a "global pandemic" by the World Health Organization. And what followed was an unfortunate event of a global economic shutdown. Everything came to a halt as people sought to shelter themselves from the virus in the safety of their homes, hoping for an effective cure to be found.

Fast forward to December of 2020, the economic shutdown has been lifted up all thanks to the announcement of potential vaccines. As the world embraced itself eagerly waiting to return to normalcy, the medical & technology communities helped push the barriers with the discovery of not one, but multiple probable vaccines.

Edugo Abroad’s Business Director, Mr. Bhargav Modi, lauded the efforts of technology experts in helping the world fight against COVID-19. He also discussed how technology, as an industry, has been influential and what potential career opportunities it can present to the students post COVID-19 era.

Overcoming The Challenges Posed By The COVID-19 Pandemic

The highly communicable nature of COVID-19 spread a wave of uneasiness and confusion among people as the pandemic was something that the world didn’t expect. Masks and hand sanitization emerged as the new protocols to curb the spread of the virus. But in less than a year, the medical & technology communities were able to create a cure for the virus.

“The rate at which the vaccination program has been developed and tested is unprecedented in medical history,” remarked Mr. Bhargav. He further added, “There have been numerous epidemics in the past that demanded a dedicated vaccine as their cure. But the primitive technology made the process time-consuming and expensive.” Citing the example of the Typhoid vaccine, Mr. Bhargav explained how the bacterial disease was identified in 1880 but it was not before 1914 that a vaccine was available to the general public.

Modern technology has proved to be nothing less than a boon for the medical sector. Applauding the role played by technology during the pandemic, our business director identified the following critical advantages:

1. Real-Time Data Collection