Bone Cement and Glue Market worth $1,322.6 Million – Arthroplasty Segment to Account for the Largest Share

The report "Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast", the bone cement market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%

The Factors driving the growth of bone glue market include growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of sports injuries, rising number of road accidents, and increasing developments in the regenerative medicines field.

Research Methodology;

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share;

On the basis of type, classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market;

By application, segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

The hospital segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the bone cement and glue market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement market. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

Major industry players adopted acquisitions and geographical expansions to maintain and improve their position in the bone cement and glue market. Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Heraeus Medical (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), and DJO Global (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have also expanded their presence geographically. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and they focus on continuous product innovations.