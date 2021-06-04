Market Of Insulated Box Liner Predicted To Represent Significant Revenue Share Over 2029

Global Insulated Box Liner Market: Market Dynamics

Global insulated box liner market is expected to increase by single digit CAGR. According to a study report by American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and the Food Marketing Institute (FMI), frozen food sales grew by 2.6% in dollars and 2.3% in units for multi-outlet plus convenience channel over the 52 weeks that ended on Nov. 4, 2018, compared with gains of 1.7% in dollars and 0.1% in units a year in 2017. Frozen foods are transported with the help of insulated box liners, which aids in the surge of insulated box liner market.

Global Insulated Box Liner Market: Overview

Insulated box liners are packaging solutions that provide thermally insulated space where heat transfer can be halted. Insulated box liners with aluminum and bubble wrap are dominant box liners in the market compared to older ways of EPS coolers made from polystyrene. Aluminum-insulated box liners provides cheaper and more secure packaging solutions than EPS coolers. Similarly, they reduce or eliminate waste compared to EPS coolers.

Global Insulated Box Liner Market: Key Segments

Insulated box liners can be segmented by end user, inner material, size and recyclability. End user can be segmented by consumer and business. Inner material can be further segmented into plastic, aluminum and others.

Insulated box liners can be segmented by size into standard sizes and custom sizes. Recyclability can be segmented into recyclable and not recyclable.

Important doubts related to the Insulated Box Liner Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Insulated Box Liner market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Insulated Box Liner Market: Key Manufacturers

Global insulated box liner market is a fragmented market. Key players are Sealed Air Corporation, Insulated Product Corporation (IPC), PAC Worldwide Corporation (PAC), ULINE Inc., Thermal Shipping Solutions, Nortech Labs Inc., Great Pacific Packaging Inc., Coldkeepers LLC., Polar Tech Industries, Inc., Landy (Guangzhou) Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Thermal Shield Ltd. and Reflectix Inc.

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

