Mono Carton Market Forecast To Witness Sharp Rise In Growth Owing To Demand From Paper Industry

Global Mono Carton Market: Market Dynamics

Global mono carton market is deeply in conjunction with the paper industry. According to Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), North American industry shipped 4.9 million tons of paperboard packaging with an average value per ton of $1,753. Growth in paperboard market is expected to increase rapidly.

Sustainability is a major concern for global mono carton market. Consumers’ paradigm-shift towards eco-friendly solutions for packaging can cause a dip in the growth of mono carton market.

Reusability and use of corrugated cartons are becoming common among consumers, which will have a detrimental effect on global mono carton market. Corrugated cartons provide lightweight, durable packaging solutions with a higher strength-to-weight ratio.

Global Mono Carton Market: Key Segments

Global mono carton market can be segmented based on material type, grades, size/thickness and applications. Material type can be segmented into hardwood, softwood, recycled and others. Grades for paperboard can be surface treatment (first letter), main furnish (second letter), color (non-D grade) and bulk (D grade). Mono carton market can be segmented by size and thickness as customized and standard.

Mono cartons can be segmented on their application as folding cartons, egg cartons, aseptic cartons, gable cartons and others.

End users of the global mono carton market can be food products, healthcare, tobacco, household care, hardware products and others.

Mono Carton Market: Key Manufacturers

Key players in the global mono carton market are International Paper, WestRock, Stora Enso, Reynolds Group and Amcor. Since, China has its own local paperboard industries and carton market, so competition is still fragmented in the region.

