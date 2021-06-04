Mono Carton Market Forecast To Witness Sharp Rise In Growth Owing To Demand From Paper Industry

Global Mono Carton Market: Market Dynamics

Global mono carton market is deeply in conjunction with the paper industry. According to Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), North American industry shipped 4.9 million tons of paperboard packaging with an average value per ton of $1,753. Growth in paperboard market is expected to increase rapidly.

Sustainability is a major concern for global mono carton market. Consumers’ paradigm-shift towards eco-friendly solutions for packaging can cause a dip in the growth of mono carton market.

Reusability and use of corrugated cartons are becoming common among consumers, which will have a detrimental effect on global mono carton market. Corrugated cartons provide lightweight, durable packaging solutions with a higher strength-to-weight ratio.

Global Mono Carton Market: Key Segments

Global mono carton market can be segmented based on material type, grades, size/thickness and applications. Material type can be segmented into hardwood, softwood, recycled and others. Grades for paperboard can be surface treatment (first letter), main furnish (second letter), color (non-D grade) and bulk (D grade). Mono carton market can be segmented by size and thickness as customized and standard.

Mono cartons can be segmented on their application as folding cartons, egg cartons, aseptic cartons, gable cartons and others.

End users of the global mono carton market can be food products, healthcare, tobacco, household care, hardware products and others.

Important doubts related to the Mono Carton Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Mono Carton market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Mono Carton Market: Key Manufacturers

Key players in the global mono carton market are International Paper, WestRock, Stora Enso, Reynolds Group and Amcor. Since, China has its own local paperboard industries and carton market, so competition is still fragmented in the region.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

