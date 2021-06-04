AI in Genomics Market worth USD 1,671 million by 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report AI in Genomics Market is projected to reach USD 1,671 million by 2025 from USD 202 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 52.7% between 2020 and 2025

The need to control drug development and discovery costs and time, increasing public and private investments in AI in genomics, and the adoption of AI solutions in precision medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on functionality, the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market is segmented into genome sequencing, gene editing, clinical workflows, and predictive genetic testing & preventive medicine. Genome sequencing was the largest functionality segment in this market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in coming years. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the use of AI solutions to identify chromosomal disorders, dysmorphic syndromes, teratogenic disorders, and single-gene disorders.

Based on offering, the Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market is segmented into software and services. The software and services segment accounted for largest share of the global AI in genomics market in 2019. Software is needed to generate new insights from large-scale datasets and help understand genomic variations, thus enhancing the search for disease-causing variants and reducing clinical analysis times. The benefits offered by AI in software are driving its adoption among end users.

The global AI in Genomics market is segmented into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World. North America (comprising the US, and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine in the US.

