Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

The scope of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market was appreciated at US$ 4.80 billion in 2015. The range is projected to touch US$ 47.43 billion during the forecast period. The business is composed for an extraordinary development during the period of forecast, due to the growing infiltration of smartphones in the emerging economy. By means of the introduction of Apple Watch and e-wallet, increasing implementation of mobile payment services has directed toward the rigorous operation of Point of Sale (POS).

The processors of payment, banking units and payment gateways are likely to increase the skills for accepting the new-fangled enriched technology. The arrival of the mobile wallet services has permitted customers to pay for services over mobile apparatuses or over methods of cashless payment. This have additionally improved development of the market for near field communication.

The growing demand for the near field communication centered payment results has directed the manufacturing companies to develop an improved form of the digital payment platform, additionally increasing the development of the near field communication market. The arrival of mobile wallets, for example Samsung Pay, Android Pay and Apple Pay are also likely to additionally motivate the considerable developments of mobile payments, due to their ability of paying over mobile phones rather than using cards or any additional method of cashless payment. Due to the growing number of sellers, it is estimated to upsurge the awareness regarding it and boost the development of arrangement for the near field communication. The growing necessity for dropping the price of possession and the improved suitability will carry on to diktat the development of the market.

Product Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

SD Cards

SIM Cards

NFC Cover

NFC ICs

NFC Tags

NFC Readers

Application Outlook (Transaction Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2024)

Access Control

Ticketing

Data Sharing

Medical Devices

Transaction

Product Identification

Others

The companies operating in the market are continuously presenting innovative and better-quality near field communication empowered apparatuses to upsurge the base of clients and to increase the product presentations of the product. Some of the important companies for near field communication industry are: Mediatek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

