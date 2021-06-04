Oilfield Services Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Oilfield Services Market scope was appreciated by US$ 103.26 billion in 2016 and is projected to touch US$ 139.1 billion by the completion of 2025. It will register a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2025.

The oilfield services comprise diverse oil-associated actions for example intervention, stimulation, drilling, production, completion and exploration, among numerous others for accomplishing several purposes above the complete life cycle of oil well exploration. The services are furthermore useful in classification of well, zonal isolation, sand washing, perforation, well stimulation, and setting tubing plugs.

Due to the continuously growing population, the oil and gas industry is presently flourishing, and therefore the demand in the global market for oilfield services is estimated to grow by a healthy development percentage for the duration of the forecast.

The finding of fresh fields of oil & gas is likely to trigger the demand for oilfield services particularly from subdivisions for example transportation and power plants. During the last few years, there has been an important growth in the removal of oil & gas resources for example crude oil and natural gas. This growth is additional reason motivating the oilfield services industry.

The sector of oil & gas is transforming due to enhanced oil recovery or EOR. This involves methods of thermal injection, gas injection, and chemical injection. This is additionally estimated to trigger the demand for oilfield equipment; thereby altering the viewpoint of oilfield services business. The technologies for example robotic oil rigs and remotely operated vehicles or ROVs may well help the enlargement of offshore oilfields. In this manner motivating the oilfield service market. Additionally, this is expected to empower development in the business of oilfield services for the duration of forecast. Oilfield operators are constantly concentrating on increasing the production and dropping price of oilfield equipment to enhance the market for oilfield services.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Onshore

Offshore

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Workover & completion services

Production

Drilling services

Subsea services

Seismic services

Processing & separation services

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Equipment rental

Field operation

Analytical & consulting services

Some of the important companies for oilfield services market are China Oilfield Services Limited, Oil States Industries, BJ Services Company, Weatherford International Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger Limited, Weir Oil and Gas, Petrofac, Saipem, Transocean, SGS, Halliburton Company, Superior Energy Services, GE Oil & Gas, Nabors Industries Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Precision Drilling Corporation, Trican Well Service Ltd., Liberty Oilfield Service, TechnipFMC plc, Bronco Oilfield Services Inc., and Asian Oilfield Services Limited.

