Construction Chemicals Market Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Construction Chemicals Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Construction Chemicals Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Industry Insights

The global Construction Chemicals Market is anticipated to reach USD 67.61 billion by 2024, expanding at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising requirements from numerous end-use industries including residential & non-residential and infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth over the next nine years.

In addition, the market expansion is expected to be driven by rapid shift towards urbanization and rising focus towards infrastructure development in emerging economies. Moreover, government initiatives in emerging economies such as India are also presumed to drive the market growth.

On account of stricter environmental regulations, the market participants are focusing on research and development activities to come up with new products complying with guidelines established by various regulatory bodies. Application of biochemical as construction chemicals is at its initial stage, that could prove to be a revolutionary technology in future. Emerging countries such as India and China are presumed to fuel the market owing to various upcoming infrastructure projects under development.

Product Insights

In terms of market volume share, concrete admixtures accounted for 64.07% in the year 2015 on account of its wide usage in concrete to strengthen its chemical and physical properties. Its applications include all types of constructions such as residential and non-residential infrastructure. The product improves the strength of the construction by providing strong durability, enhanced durability, chemical resistance and considerably lowering cement and water requirement.

Super plasticizers and plasticizers are broadly utilized as concrete admixtures. Super plasticizers are suitable for pre-stressed concrete as majority of the products are chloride free. Chloride causes an oxidation reaction with metals, which then causes corrosion, weakening the building structure.

End-use Insights

Infrastructure and non-residential industry accounted for over 60% of the total market revenue share in 2015. Construction chemicals are applied in non-residential segments such as hotels, office spaces, retail, erection of warehouse and industrial buildings. The growth for infrastructure activities is driven by government initiatives in developing economies which consist of India, China, Brazil and Mexico. In addition, the market growth is anticipated to be fueled by growing trend towards metropolitan developments caused an increase in the need for more residential buildings.

Regional Insights

With a market share over 45%, the Asia Pacific region was valued as the largest market for the product globally in 2015. India and China are the key markets in the region contributing over 50% of the total regional market size. The growth of construction chemicals market is directly associated with the development of construction sector.

Asia is presumed to witness an investment of about USD 8.0 trillion by the year 2020 according to the Asia development bank. Growing urbanization trend and increasing disposable income of population in countries such as India, Vietnam and China has generated a necessity for better transport systems, water & sanitation facilities and buildings. Further, numerous international investors are focusing on re-allocating their capital in APAC.

Top Key Players of Construction Chemicals Market :

are FOSROC chemicals, BASF SE, Grace & Co., Arkema S.A., Dow chemicals, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Mapei S.P.A and RPM International Inc.

