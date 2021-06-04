Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 4, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Orthopaedic Braces and Supports Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Orthopaedic Braces and Supports Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Industry Insights

The global orthopaedic braces and supports market size was worth USD 3.1 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of arthritis is one of the leading cause of the growth of orthopedic braces and supports market. It is the most common form of arthritis which affects the population of all ages.

Sports related injuries are increasing with the increase in participation of people of different ages in various sports activities. Athletes are engaged in fitness related activities such as cycling, running, and others. While performing health benefit related activities, athletes tend to sustain injuries which may give rise to ligament injuries. Athletes involved in indoor health activities are at high risk of ligament tear. This generates the demand for ankle braces. These products help to restrict the movement of affected part thereby making the healing process faster. Orthopedic braces help athletes to protect themselves from further injury. It helps to restrict the movement of the unwanted part during any activity, thereby facilitating a convenient play.

Product Insights

Knee supports and braces segment held the largest market share in 2015, due to a large number of people affected by knee joint and related injuries. Knee braces helps in pressure relief from the joints that are affected by arthritis.

Foot and ankle braces are anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rising number of participation in sports related activities by people of all age group. The increasing number of participants in Paralympics also supports the growth of the market. Upper extremity supports and braces segment are also expected to grow at a significant rate in near future.

End use Insights

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and other facilities. Orthopedic clinics contributed to the largest market share in 2015, due to reluctance of patients to visit speciality clinics for acute musculoskeletal disorders.

OTC segment is expected to witness an attractive growth over the forecast period as the orthopedic braces and supports are easily available in retail pharmacies. OTC products do not require any prescription of doctor, so patients with acute muscle problems prefer OTC products.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2015, due to the rising prevalence of arthritis in the U.S. People are at a high risk of osteoporosis in the U.S. due to increase in geriatric and obese population. Increased participation in sports related activities in conjunction with rise in awareness level among people related to orthopedic braces and supports is expected to further support market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rise in geriatric population in the region which in turn increases the demand for orthopedic braces and supports, thereby accentuating the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Orthopaedic Braces and Supports: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Orthopaedic Braces and Supports: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Orthopaedic Braces and Supports: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Orthopaedic Braces and Supports: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Orthopaedic Braces and Supports: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Orthopaedic Braces and Supports: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Orthopaedic Braces and Supports: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Orthopaedic Braces and Supports Market :

DJO Global, Inc.;Breg, Inc.;Alcare Company Ltd.;Bauerfeind AG;Össur Corporate;McDavid Knee Guard, Inc.; FLA Orthopedics, Inc.; Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH; and Frank Stubbs Co., Inc.

