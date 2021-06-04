Glucaric Acid Market Profit Margin Analysis & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Glucaric Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Glucaric Acid Market is estimated to touch US$ 1.30 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated at US$ 550.40 million in the year 2016. The prohibition on the usage of phosphates in the manufacturing of detergents owing to their poisonous characteristics, growing demand from manufacturing industries of foodstuff constituents, Detergents, soaps and its use such as de-icing, erosion inhibitors has augmented demand for Glucaric acid.

The Glucaric Acid market on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake and Development percentage in these areas, for the duration of the prediction could span North America [U.S.A], Europe [Germany, U.K.], Asia Pacific [Japan, China], Central & South America [Brazil], Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

Rennovia

Kalion

Chemos

Rivertop

Shanghai Meicheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The demand for this acid is estimated to rise due to strict rules limiting the usage of unsafe chemicals, thereby restricting ecological destruction. Increasing manufacture of liquid detergent, it was the biggest end user of this product in the year 2016, estimated to perform an important part in boosting the demand in the market. The market estimated to develop at a CAGR of 10.1% for the duration of the prediction.

Product Outlook:

Pure glucaric acid

Calcium D-glucarate

Potassium sodium D-glucarate

D-Glucaric acid-1,4-lactone

The Calcium D-Glucarate is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 8.4% by price, for the duration of prediction, because of widespread uses in the foodstuff manufacturing boosting the stages of minerals and vitamins in the body. Therefore, protecting the important body part; for instance, liver and lungs.

The D-GlucaricAcid-1, 4-Lactone, is one of the extensively utilized by-products. It is expected to develop at the subsequent maximum CAGR of 10.4% by means of price, for the duration of prediction. The product is utilized in the treatment of cancer. It has observed increasing demand from the developing medicinal subdivision of Asia Pacific, particularly from nations having a greater occurrence of this sickness, like in India and China.

Application Outlook:

Food ingredients

Detergents

Corrosion inhibitors

De-icing applications

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, Asia Pacific observed the maximum demand for Glucaric acid and its byproducts in the year 2016. This area is likewise estimated to develop at the maximum CAGR of 11.6% for the duration of prediction. Increasing demand for this product from the manufacturers of foodstuff and detergent, particularly in developing nations such as India and China, has boosted the development of the market above the subsequent eight years. Taiwan, China, and India are known to have plentiful of sources of raw material and inexpensive manual labor, as equated with North American and European nations. Therefore, most important companies comprising Rennovia and River top have set up production plants in these developing nations of Asia Pacific.

North America held the subsequent biggest stake of 22.6% by means of income, in the year 2016. It was the innovator in presenting this product. As it is a carbon-based product, the usage of Glucaric acid in this nation has been cheered by the governing organizations for example Environmental Protection Agency [EPA], additionally initiating the demand in the market.

