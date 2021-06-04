Healthcare Integration Market | Growth Trends, Size and Share

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research Healthcare Integration Market is expected to reach USD 3.73 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.30 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 to 2021.

North America and Europe is growing at a significant rate owing to the rising government incentives, presence of highly developed healthcare systems in these regions, immense application scope, rising adoption of EHR and other healthcare IT solutions, and the presence of major market players in these regions.

This market is mainly driven by factors such as rising healthcare costs, strong government support and initiatives, the growing need to integrate healthcare systems, and efforts from healthcare providers to maximize their returns on investment.

In this report, the global healthcare IT integration market is segmented based on solutions, applications, and geographic regions.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into products and services. The healthcare integration products market is further divided into interface/integration engines, medical device integration software, media integration solutions, and other integration tools.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into implementation services, support and maintenance services, and training services.

On the basis of regions, the market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare IT integration market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Greater uptake of healthcare IT integration systems and the presence of a large number of healthcare IT integration solutions manufacturers in North America and Europe are the major factors responsible for the large shares of these regions in the market.

The healthcare IT integration market recorded a healthy growth rate during the last decade, owing to technological advancements and increasing adoption of healthcare IT integration systems among healthcare providers across globe. Healthcare IT integrations are used extensively in several applications, including hospital integration, medical device integration, lab integration, clinics integration, radiology integration, and other applications. The rising EHR adoption, growing need to integrate healthcare systems, and efforts from healthcare providers to maximize their returns on investment are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. This trend is expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.

Geographical Overview –

Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the healthcare IT integration market in the coming years. The high growth in this regional segment is primarily driven by factors such as growing healthcare awareness, growth in geriatric population, less stringent regulations, increasing investments in the APAC healthcare industry by key market players, rising healthcare infrastructure, and increased demand for quality care.

Leading market players –

The prominent players in the global healthcare IT integration market include Infor, Inc. (U.S.), InterSystems Corporation (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Orion Health (New Zealand), Quality Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Interfaceware, Inc. (Canada), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Life, Inc. (U.S.), AVI-SPL, Inc. (U.S.), Corepoint Health (U.S.), and Oracle Corporation (U.S.).

