Changing Trends in Dental Health and Future Growth of Global Oral Care Market

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global oral care market is projected to reach USD 53.97 billion by 2022 from USD 43.31 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Factors such as the growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and technological advancements in oral care products are the key drivers of this market.

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the global oral care market is segmented into toothpaste, toothbrushes and accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. The toothbrushes and accessories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing innovation in toothbrushes and rising adoption of technologically advanced toothbrushes are fueling the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The online distribution segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The significant growth in e-commerce sectors owing to the expanding number of internet users is a key growth driver for the online distribution segment.

Geographically, the oral care market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is largely driven by the large population, rising incidence of dental caries, increasing awareness of dental hygiene, and rising disposable incomes in emerging countries in this region.

Emerging markets such as India and China have higher potential for the growth in the oral care market due to the low penetration rates and low per-capita consumption of toothbrushes and toothpaste. Factors such as rising oral health awareness, increasing disposable incomes (which increases the willingness to spend on premium and advanced oral care products), change in consumer habits (brushing twice daily, replacement of toothbrush within 2-3 months), and increasing penetration of toothpastes and toothbrushes in the rural areas are expected to boost the adoption of oral care products in these countries; generating a significant growth opportunity for the players competing in the global oral care/ oral hygiene market in future.

