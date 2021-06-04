Biofertilizers Market to See Major Growth by 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ —The global biofertilizers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% in terms of value during the forecast period. Factors such as adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture along with increase in the environmental concerns are some of the factors driving the growth of the biofertilizers market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Biofertilizers Market:

The biofertilizers market has witnessed a relatively stable market growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, with a similar trend of high demand in 2020. Biofertilizers can be developed easily, and therefore, are run by domestic manufacturers. As the produce can be manufactured by local companies, the supply chain has not been affected much due to the crisis. Therefore, local manufacturers are projected to dominate the market in most of the countries. There has been a significant increase in food crop production, such as soybean, in South America, fruits & vegetables in European countries, rice in Asian countries. In addition, there is repetitive cultivation due to the increased need in each country to step up domestic food production. Hence, biofertilizer is an effective tool, which helps in replenishing soil nutrition and has gained a high demand in the market. In addition, due to the ban on harmful chemical pesticides, the growth of the market for biofertilizers has not dropped significantly. With the relaxation of restrictions by the government, the market for biofertilizers is projected to grow significantly in the future.

Driver: Growth in the organic food industry

Consumers nowadays are becoming highly concerned about food safety issues, the rising residue levels in food, and environmental issues, due to the rising concerns about their health. This rise in awareness has induced them to prefer chemical-free food products. As a result, major supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart and Cosco are increasing their product offerings of organic foods. The restaurant industry in many developed countries is also offering organic food menus to serve health-conscious consumers. The growth in the organic food industry is triggering the demand for biofertilizers and organic manures, as these are pre-requisites of organic farming. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more conscious about healthy organic food products, which has driven the market growth of biological inputs, such as biofertilizers. These factors have increased organic retail sales in many countries, such as the US, Germany, China, Switzerland, and Denmark.

Challenges: Lack of awareness & low adoption rate of biofertilizers

The lack of awareness in farmers about biofertilizers in underdeveloped and developing countries is creating a challenge for the biofertilizers market. They prefer using chemical fertilizers, as they are easy to handle. This can be attributed to a lack of training and information. Furthermore, the established nature of the chemical fertilizers market is also one of the reasons for the slow adoption of biofertilizers, as conventional fertilizer companies hold a wide range of product offerings and have a strong distribution network. Moreover, there is increasing unawareness about the various brands, as the market is highly fragmented at the regional level. This lack of knowledge is creating confusion among farmers. For instance, farmers are not aware that the shelf-life of biofertilizers is usually limited to 6–12 months if they are provided in powder carrier-based formulations; for liquid-based formulations, the shelf-life of biofertilizers is only 3-6 months.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The imposition of bans on the usage of harmful chemicals and fertilizers in the agricultural industry by governments in North American countries has created a high growth potential for biofertilizers. In addition, the increasing acceptance of organic foods among consumers is projected to widen the scope of growth for leading players. The US dominated the biofertilizers market in North America in 2020. The FDA introduced stringent regulations pertaining to the quality standards of agricultural products, which is projected to encourage the use of biofertilizers in the US.

This report includes a study on the marketing strategies and the product portfolios of the major companies that operate in the biofertilizers market. The report has leading company profiles such as Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Vegalab SA (Switzerland), UPL Limited (India), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kiwa Bio-Tech (China), Lallemand Inc. (US), Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina), T. Stanes & Company Limited (India), IPL Biologicals Limited (India), Nutramax Laboratories Inc. (US), Symborg (Spain), Kan Biosys (India), Mapleton Agri Biotech Pty Ltd (Australia), Seipasa (Spain), AgriLife (India), Manidharma Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), Biomax Naturals (India), Jaipur Bio Fertilizers (India), Valent BioSciences (US), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Agrinos (US), Criyagen (India), LKB BioFertilizer (Malaysia), Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Pvt Ltd. (India), and Valagro (Italy).