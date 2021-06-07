Viral Inactivation Market worth $573.0 Million – Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

A combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches were used to calculate Viral Inactivation Market sizes and growth rates of the global market and its sub-segments. Secondary information was used to identify overall revenue, geographic reach, and product portfolios of market players. Estimates of their market segment revenues were validated through primary interviews. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine the percentage shares of each sub-segment and the relative differences in growth rates

Expected Revenue Surge:

The Global Viral Inactivation Market poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 573.0 Million.

The Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry. Increasing number of new drug launches, rise in chronic disease burden, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will also aid the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Method;

Divided into solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light. Of these, the solvent detergent method segment accounted for the largest share of the global viral inactivation market.

By Application;

Segments included in this report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Of these the vaccines and therapeutics application hold the highest share.

By End-User;

The viral inactivation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

The product segments included in the report are kits and reagents, services, and viral inactivation systems and accessories.

The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.

Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).