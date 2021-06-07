Pen Needles Market worth $1.8 billion by 2024 – Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current Pen Needles Market Size. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and market sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Thirdly, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Pen Needles Market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The Growth in the pen needles market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the favorable reimbursement scenario in selected countries. The growing preference for biosimilar drugs is another factor providing a wide range of growth opportunities for key players in this market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Type;

Segmented into standard and safety pen needles. In 2018, the standard pen needles segment accounted for the largest share of the pen needles market. Growth in this market is associated with the low cost of standard pen needles. The low cost of standard pen needles has also led to their wide adoption in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil where the presence of safety pen needles is very low to negligible. However, as standard needles are not equipped with safety shields, the risk of accidental needlestick injuries (NSIs) with the use of these needles is high.

By Therapy;

Segmented into insulin, GLP-1, growth hormone, and other therapies such as osteoporosis, fertility, and obesity. The insulin therapy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the high and growing diabetic population globally. Since pen needles need to be replaced after every injection, the rising use of insulin pens is a major factor driving the demand for pen needles. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles in several North American, European, and Asian countries is the other major factor driving the demand for pen needles.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the pen needles market in 2018. The large share of the North American needles market can primarily be attributed growing diabetes prevalence and favorable reimbursement scenario for pen needles, federal initiatives to create awareness about injection techniques, increasing market penetration by leading players, and the development of improved pen needle technologies. For instance, Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland) has launched mylife Clickfine DiamondTip pen needles with the innovative 6-bevel technology, and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) has upgraded its pen needles with the PentaPoint and EasyFlow technology.

Key Market Players

The key players in the pen needles market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), and Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Owen Mumford (UK).