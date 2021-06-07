Body Composition Analyzers Market worth $668.16 Million – Bio-Impedance Analyzers Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global Body Composition Analyzers Market and estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Body Composition Analyzers Market is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%

Increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients is driving the growth of this market

Hospitals;

In hospitals, body composition analysis is majorly used for the diagnosis of osteoporosis. For this application, DEXA is utilized to measure bone density for diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing the risk of developing fractures. As a result, the growing prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase the adoption of DEXA in various hospitals. Moreover, various hospitals across the globe, such as the Jackson Hospital (U.S.), Ramsay Health Care (U.K.), Apollo Hospitals (India), and Elkhart General Hospital (U.S.), have now included body composition testing as a part of their patient care and wellness programs. Such developments are expected to support the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product;

Segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

Based on end users,

Segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.

On the basis of region, the body composition analyzers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

The major players in body composition analyzers market include InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.