Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market worth $146.1 billion by 2025

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 146.1 billion by 2025 from USD 100.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as rising demand for generics, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs. The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are also expected to offer market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest share of the service segment in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2019.

On the basis of service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is broadly segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. In 2019, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the limited finances of pharma manufacturers, capacity constraints, need for reductions in the time-to-market, complex manufacturing requirements, large investments required for establishing manufacturing facilities, and the growing pipeline, all of which have prompted the shift toward pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.

The big pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2019.

Based on end users, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into big pharmaceutical companies, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2019, big pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to factors such as the high demand for end-to-end services in big pharmaceutical companies, rising pricing pressure and pipeline challenges in their operations (resulting in a shift toward contract development and manufacturing), and the growing need to streamline execution costs as a result of the patent expiry of blockbuster drugs.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2019.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to factors such as increasing investments and expansions by big pharma companies in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Some of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), and Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany).

