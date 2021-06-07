Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gluten-free Pizza Crust Market scope was appreciated at US$ 2.0 billion during 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of forecast. The global market scope of gluten-free pizza crust is anticipated to touch US$ 3.1 billion by 2025.

The gluten free pizza crust is a mixture of three dissimilar flours. Growing development and rising reputation of western foods together with pizza are motivating the gluten-free pizza crust industry. Growing per head earnings and infiltration of pizza shops are projected to upsurge demand for pizza crust during the period of forecast.

Increasing alertness regarding the fitness among the people and upsurge in occurrence of celiac illness are likely to power the demand for gluten-free food products together with pizza crust. Celiac illness is one of the most important autoimmune complaints. This happens in hereditarily inclined individual, here the intake of gluten tends to harm in the small intestine. The illness is projected to disturb 1 in 100 persons all over the world. It is projected that 1 in 133 persons are having celiac illness, in America.

Owing to the growth in alertness regarding fitness, users have a preference for the usage of organic and gluten-free food constituents in the food formulas and therefore the outlets of pizza franchise use gluten-free pizza crust in their formulas of foodstuff.

Gluten has drawbacks for example it sources ingestion problems, abdominal injury owing to the response of resistant, increase in weight, swelling, and others. Therefore, users are moving in the direction of the usage of gluten-free products. The consumption of gluten-free products can deliver a number of fitness paybacks such as it can decrease cholesterol, diminishes the hazard of autoimmune complaints, increases digestion, etc. Hence, because gluten-free products deliver numerous fitness paybacks, the producers of foodstuff products may possibly choose for the usage of gluten-free pizza crust, and accordingly, the demand for gluten-free pizza crust may possibly will upsurge.

Growing race in the pizza market is estimated to trigger the demand for gluten-free pizza crust during the period of forecast. The global market is going in the direction of disintegration. Noticeable companies functioning in the market are established in Europe and the U.S.A. The manufacturing companies are concentrating on increasing their transactions by way of increasing their range of product presents or else creating new-fangled manufacturing plants in the global market.

Some of the important companies for gluten-free pizza crust market are MOONLIGHT PIZZA COMPANY, Rizzuto Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc., Rich Products Corporation, Vicolo, Kinnikinnick Foods Inc., Gillian’s Foods, and Udi’s Gluten Free. Additional notable companies are Bob’s Red Mill, Namaste Foods, Glutino, Cup4Cup, Nu Life Market, and King Arthur Flour.

Gluten-free Pizza Crust Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

