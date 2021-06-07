Yogurt Powder Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Yogurt Powder Market was valued at US$ 523.1 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% and will touch the value of US$ 834.5 million by the completion of the year 2025. This could be attributed to an extensive demand in the skin care and cosmetics industry apart from food & beverage one.

Yogurt powder, also known as “dried yogurt”, as the name suggests, comes across as one of the dairy products obtained by removal of moisture from yogurt. The present scenario is such that yogurt powder finds its presence in ice-cream, dips, and various other frozen dairy-based desserts, beverage mixes, and sauces & gravies. Now coming to skin care – it finds its way through moisturizers, soaps, body wash; thanks to its natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties.

The other factor driving the yogurt powder market is its long shelf life. Plus, it’s highly soluble, has high protein content, and is low in calories. This makes it suitable to be used in dips (like hummus). The trend catching up is product innovation via improvement in food technology, awareness regarding nutrition, flavor fusion; and not to forget “taste”.

Yogurt Powder Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Skimmed

Semi-Skimmed

Whole

Yogurt Powder End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Household

HoReCa

Industrial

The players contributing to the yogurt powder market include Urban Platter, Jarrow Formulas Inc., WinCrest Bulk Foods Inc., Bluegrass Dairy & Food Inc., Grande Cheese Company, Armor Proteines, Prolactal, and Bempresa.

Yogurt Powder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

