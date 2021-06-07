Port Wine Market Technological Developments, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Port Wine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global port wine market size is expected to reach USD 825.68 Million by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a CAGR 4.0% over the forecast period. The major factors which have driven the market growth are rising awareness about the health benefits by consumption of wines, rising disposable income, and increase consumption of alcohol among youngsters.

Key Players:

AA Calem

C N Kopke Wineries

Cockburn Smithes & Companhia Lda wineries

Delaforce Sons & Companhia Wineries

Grupo Sogevinus SGPS SA Wineries

Martinez Gassiot, Vinhos SA

Offley, Forrester & Weber

Port Wine

Ramos Pinto

Real Companhia Vinicola do Norte

Growth Drivers:

Compare to alcoholic beverage, red wine contains less acidic ingredients, which is also expected to be a key factor in driving the market. Growing popularity of premium wines is expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period.

Currently, people are becoming more conscious regarding the production process. Presence of a large number of vineyards, which allows people to take a tour and observe the production process. Further, producers are introducing various flavors such as caramel, raspberry, chocolate, blackberry, and cinnamon to attract more customers across the globe.

The port wines are categorized based on the fermentation process and age of wines. Ruby wine, which is more common, are aged for 2 years. The vintage wine is the rarest wine as it is aged for around 10 to 40 years.

Nature Outlook:

Red

White

Type Outlook:

Ruby

Tawny

Vintage

Among port wine types, the ruby wines are mostly preferred by customers due to low cost and easy availability. This type of wine is aged for 2 years resulting in low cost. The Tawny segment is expected to be the fastest-growing. The tawny is made in small barrels, which enable wine oxidization. It has a spicy aroma with a rich flavor of dried nuts and fruits. The young age group prefers to buy high-quality wine with cost-effective port wines. However, vintage wine is very rare as it is aged for 10 to 40 years.

Application Outlook:

Online

Store-based

Regional Outlook:

Europe held the largest market share, in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period, as Europe is the main origin of port wine. In this region, countries such as Spain and the U.K. are the top consumers of port wine. Moreover, Spain has contributed significant market share in Europe market due to high production of grapes.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. In this region, India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 10% during, 2019 to 2025. China and India accounted for 34% of the world population, thereby anticipated to boost the market growth in this region.

