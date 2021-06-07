Food Disinfection Market Demand – Historical and Future Challenges

Chicago, 2021-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food disinfection market size is estimated to be valued USD 12.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks, rise in awareness about food safety among consumers, and increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions, is driving to the growth of the food disinfection market.

Key Players in the Market:

Solvay (Belgium)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Ecolab (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Diversey, Inc (US)

Kersia Group (France)

Thatcher Company (US)

COVID-19 Impact on the Food disinfection Market:

Due to the pandemic, food & beverage producers have become concerned about the need for preventing viral infections among consumers. Viral infections have a negative impact on the growth, gut health, performance of an individual. Food & beverage disinfection nutrition aids in preventing the chances of a viral infection and improving the overall health and immune response in case of a viral infection in an individual. The food & beverage disinfection chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, carboxylic acid, alcohols, and other chemicals play an important role as an alternative to technologies used in food & beverage products, which aids in supporting and sanitizing the application areas in food & beverage processing and packaging industries. These disinfecting chemicals & technologies used in food & beverage processing play an important role in enhancing the shelf life of the products. Thus, the pandemic would positively impact the overall growth of the food disinfection market size , as the release of lockdown in various regions has increased the consumption of high-quality food & beverage products, which in turn, boosts the market globally.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks

Increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions

Rise in awareness about food safety among consumers

Restraints

Rise in demand for minimally processed food products

Maintaining proper process control

Exposure of the eyes to concentrations of 5% or more of hydrogen peroxide could result in permanent loss of vision

Opportunities

Packaging and shelf-life enhancement for processed food

Challenges

Stringent government regulations

Increase in raw material prices and operating cost

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for meat and meat products in developing and developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The USDA is of the view that factors such as increasing disposable income, increase in population, and rapid urbanization have significantly aided in the growth of the market in this region. With the westernization of diets in the various countries in Asia Pacific, the demand for better quality meat has been growing which calls for the need to improve the overall health and productivity of livestock species which further drives the growth of the food disinfection market.

The non-alcoholic subsegment of beverage processing by end use, of the food disinfection market is projected to account for the largest share

By beverage processing, the non-alcoholic subsegment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Non-alcoholic beverages include bottled water, tea, coffee, fruit juices, and carbonated drinks. The presence of a high amount of sugar due to the incorporation of sugar syrups in carbonated drinks and fruit juices has prompted non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers to incorporate green and eco-friendly chemicals that are specially manufactured for sugar syrup disinfection, which is expected to result in high demand for beverage disinfection chemicals.

Hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, by chemical type, is estimated to hold the largest share in the food disinfection market during the forecast period

The hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid segment accounts for the largest share and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Hydrogen peroxide is the most commonly used disinfectant in the food industry. It is characterized by its economical nature as compared to alcohols. Along with disinfection of the food processing equipment, hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant also has its application in packaging materials that have direct contact with the food.