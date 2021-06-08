ZealousWeb Gleefully Unveils ‘Smart Members Subscription PRO’

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb Technologies is delighted to announce the release of ‘Smart Members Subscription PRO‘, the latest ExpressionEngine add-on for further modernizing your ExpressionEngine website. Our agile developers are smart enough to interpret the market fundamentals and act vigorously to meet them. Our aim lies in helping every business cruise cautiously in the growing technology landscape. As a result, we have developed this intelligent add-on for ExpressionEngine that promotes a user-friendly environment.

Compatible with EE4, EE5, ‘Smart Members Subscription PRO’ makes it simple to export and import members and facilitates login with the usual username-password method. Besides, it entitles you to log in with over 20 social media login integration methods.

“Developed for driving the member subscription with PayPal payment integration, it’s a foolproof add-on that simplifies and revamps the payment process. It empowers admin to create distinct subscriptions, thereby encouraging website visitors to subscribe to them,” said Dr Keyur Dave, the COO of ZealousWeb Technologies.

Featuring modules like Register member, Edit profile, Forgot password, Reset password, View profile, delete profile etc., it is an extension of our existing add-on ‘Smart Member PRO add-on.’ So in case you are already using that, you can also integrate Smart Members Subscription PRO to extend the functionality.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/