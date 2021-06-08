Preview, Convert QuarkXPress QXP on macOS Big Sur: QXPMarkz v1.2.3 App

DAYTON, Nevada, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware, a leading software developer for the printing, publishing and graphic design industries, has announced the release of QXPMarkz v1.2.3. This latest build comes with improvements and some bug fixes.

QXPMarkz has newly added support for the Universal macOS Binary for Apple silicon. This new update also offers you the ability to select text directly from the Document View and has added a “Check for Updates” on the menu selection. If you own a current, qualifying Q2ID License, you can use the License Link provided to you at the time of purchase, to access this update.

DTP expert and CreativePro Speaker, Laurie Ruhlin said, “I’ve been a speaker at CreativePro, for the last couple of years. … I prepared a couple different sessions. … And even though I’ve taught these programs, for years, I feel I still learn something new. Here’s a new nugget or a new bit of information. I’m always learning something new from everybody. … [QXPMarkz is] great. It’s great!”

QXPMarkz improvements include:

* Activation error reporting

* Drop Shadows and Ovals in Preview

* Honoring Suppression checkbox in Auto-closing alert

* Stories Export now handles variable data

QXPMarkz, part of the new “Markz” line of applications, is replacing Q2ID. The affordable, stand-alone QXPMarkz application allows you to convert and open your QuarkXPress documents in Adobe InDesign, without the need for the QuarkXPress application.

QXPMarkz converts Quark files to IDML, which opens up several possibilities. Mainly, it allows you to convert Quark files to InDesign without having QuarkXPress loaded on your computer, but, it also allows you to send those IDML files to Affinity Publisher version 1.8 or higher. QXPMarkz also offers the ability to export text out of a QXP file and save it as plain text, RTF or HTML.

You also get a rough preview of the QXP file. This preview can be exported as several different bitmap formats including PNG and JPEG. You can even bring up a window with an inventory of the QXP file, which includes number of images and fonts detected in the QXP file.

System Requirements, Pricing, and Availability

System requirements for QXPMarkz include macOS 10.12 or newer, 4GB of RAM, 1024×768 display, and an Internet connection. (Note: A Windows version is in the works.) For those who would like a perpetual license of QXPMarkz you can purchase via the QXPMarkz page at https://markzware.com/products/qxpmarkz/ and through authorized Resellers.

About Markzware

Markzware, a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals, worldwide.