RIM Research Team launch Copper Scrap Price Predictions at 97% Accuracy with Help of AI.

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Recycleinme (RIM) the largest scrap marketplace with over 19 years of excellent service recently announced that their research team had perfected a model which can predict copper scrap prices with over 97% accuracy. RIM is one of the top most B2B portals of scrap involved in facilitating scrap buyers and scrap sellers to make a safe trade. It strives to help the enterprises to compete in international trade by connecting the right buyer with the right supplier.

RiM scrap price section has 160 plus scrap and primary metal prices all over the globe and is updated with the movement in scrap prices. Last year in spite of the Corona pandemic, RIM launched a research wing who had collected 20 years of primary and secondary metal data along with in-house data of scrap and recyclables. The RIM scrap prices research team had focused primarily on copper scrap prices including brass.

“Our small but intelligent, result oriented research team had worked relentlessly to deliver the results. We use Python, Tensorflow, Keras and various other frameworks to conduct the scrap price research on Big Data. Some of the notable methods used for copper price prediction with time series are Augmented Dickey-Fuller (ADF), Kwiatkowski-Phillips-Schmidt-Shin (KPSS), Johansen method, Granger’s Causality, Bivariate Cointegration” said C.G.Nadar head of research at RIM team.

He also added that “We used 10 years data of COMEX Copper EOD, 2010 -2020, RIM Copper Scrap Prices 2010-2020″ and are able to predict prices for eight types of copper scrap including #1 Copper Scrap, #2 Copper Scrap, Brass etc.”

RIM scrap price section provides current scrap price, metal price and plastic price that is obtained from the authentic sources including Government offices, Ports, Agents, Steel Mills, Exporters, and Importers. The RIM Scrap Price section helps buyers and sellers of scrap industry to determine the right price for scrap.

About RIM:

Recycleinme is the world’s leading marketplace for scrap and recyclables operating for 19 plus years. RIM offers exquisite data on Scrap and Metal prices. It includes Copper Prices, US Scrap Price, UK Scrap Price, Mumbai Scrap Price, HMS 1&2 Prices, Jamnagar Scrap prices, South Indian and Gujarat Plastic Prices, Spot Scrap Prices, etc. RIM Scrap News keeps the users updated on the current market movement. For more details please visit https://www.recycleinme.com or call on +91-4652-230776, 402776

