Is Surface Hygiene The Best Choice For Preventing COVID-19? Experts Discuss

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The ongoing pandemic situation has prompted many to employ surface hygiene methods to eliminate the virus and prevent exposure to COVID-19. Experts at Adams Care discuss whether it is the best way to minimize contact with the deadly pathogen.

Surface hygiene relates to measures taken by a person to disinfect surfaces, such as countertops, furniture, and curtains, to name a few. It can be done by an individual or a professional. Prior to the year 2020, surface hygiene was not given significant importance by many; however, the pandemic changed that.

“How to disinfect surfaces was one of the trending searches on google throughout the year,” An expert shares before continuing, “We got many queries from customers regarding our home sanitization packages. Deep cleaning procedures are highly effective at ensuring that surfaces and even the depths of furniture are thoroughly cleaned. Our industrial-grade vacuum can even remove many different types of microorganisms from mattresses. As effective as these solutions are at disinfecting objects, COVID-19 requires one to employ additional methods too.”

It is widely accepted that COVID-19 can be contracted through contaminated surfaces, so surface hygiene is essential. However, it is not the primary way it spreads.

An expert states, “The virus is mainly an airborne disease. It spreads through droplets in the air when a person sneezes or coughs. Therefore, while keeping surfaces clean is helpful in case there are lingering droplets on objects. It is also essential to ensure that the air is sanitized.”

There are different methods one can use to sanitize the air they breathe. While outdoors, this may not be effective; one can spray disinfectant liquids indoors as space is more contained. However, if they are difficult to reach or the area is big, domestic methods may not be effective enough.

An expert shares, “In this case, I recommend chemical fogging. It allows special disinfectant liquid to be converted to a mist that can cover a vast space quickly and effectively.”

To fight against COVID-19 effectively inside a home, one needs to use both surface hygiene and air disinfection methods. They will sanitize a home and significantly reduce the risk of catching the pathogen while indoors.

