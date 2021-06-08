Eco-friendly Cleaning Solutions: Experts At Adams Care Discuss Why They Should Be Used

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —With rising awareness about environmental pollution and the need to switch to eco-friendly solutions, experts at Adams Care discuss the reasons behind why people should use environmentally sound cleaning products.

Most cleaning solutions that are widely used in present times are not eco-friendly. An average disinfecting product can be filled with harsh chemicals harmful to a person and pollute the environment.

An expert shares, “ammonium hydroxide is a common chemical found in many household cleaning products, from floor cleaners to glass cleaners. If someone is exposed to high concentrations of it, they can suffer from significant health issues such as blindness, lung damage, and, in the worst case, death. Even low amounts can be harmful as they can cause coughing and irritation in the nose and throat. It also is a huge air pollutant and causes soil acidification, significant damage to leaves and makes plants more vulnerable to drought, frost, and other pathogens.”

Eco-friendly cleaning solutions do not harm the environment, and they are safe to use. The chemical composition of green disinfectant liquids and wipes is made up of reliable and non-damaging elements. Their effectiveness is the same or even better than traditional ones. Even specialist sanitization equipment can be good for the environment.

“We believe that going green is key to preserving the world we live in, which is why we use high-quality equipment that does not harm the environment. Our deep vacuuming service has eleven times more suction power than a regular domestic vacuum. It eliminates bacteria from deep within a mattress, and it uses less energy to achieve that result. Our overheated steam cleaner is also capable of eradicating microorganisms, and it does not use any harsh, polluting chemicals or require significant electricity,” states another expert.

Eco-friendly solutions do not compromise on effectiveness. They are also incredibly beneficial to the environment and a person’s overall well-being, so professionals recommend that more people use these alternatives to traditional sanitizing methods.

