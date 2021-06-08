Luxury Property Care enters the vacation home industry with bespoke property preservation services

Boca Raton, FL, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Florida-based property management company Luxury Property Care recently launched its bespoke vacation home preservation services. This is an addition to the company’s existing management services for residential and commercial investment properties.

Luxury Property Care understands that not all property owners have the time to manage their second homes. The company’s vacation home preservation services are meant to offer property owners effective and reliable on-the-ground management through a team of seasoned property managers.

“Many of our clients own second homes but rarely have the time to check on them,” says Liran Koren, co-founder of Luxury Property Care. “That’s why we decided to offer vacation home management. We’re here to ensure that their properties are protected even when they aren’t there.”

Property owners that work with Luxury Property Care can rely on their dedicated property manager to oversee all aspects of their vacation home. According to Liran, their company’s primary goal is to ensure that their clients have a well-kept vacation home that they can always return to.

“Our clients expect tranquillity and relaxation,” says Liran Koren. “They deserve a vacation where they don’t have to think about whether the home is clean, or whether the lawn needs mowing.”

Tailor-made vacation home preservation services

Luxury Property Care prides itself through its full-spectrum vacation home management services, including:

Housekeeping and cleaning services. Clients can benefit from having a dedicated property manager who will coordinate with professional cleaning companies to ensure that the home is in immaculate condition all year long.

Third-party vendor management. Luxury Property Care has long-standing relationships with vetted vendors, such as contractors, plumbers, etc. who can offer quality work at a competitive price.

Regular inspections will ensure that the property remains compliant with housing and building codes and that amenities and appliances are in good working order.

Property improvements. An assigned property manager will supervise home improvement projects such as landscaping, renovations, and so on.

Home maintenance. Luxury Property Care offers basic home maintenance that covers both interior and exterior spaces, keeping the home spotless throughout the year.

Vehicle maintenance. Clients that keep vehicles at their second home can have peace of mind, knowing that a dedicated property manager is staying on top of auto maintenance.

Vacation home preparation. Property managers will make all of the necessary arrangements to prepare the home for the owner's arrival.

Property managers will make all of the necessary arrangements to prepare the home for the owner’s arrival. Security inspections. Unoccupied homes are at risk of vandalism and other felonies. Luxury Property Care will conduct regular inspections to mitigate this risk and remedy potential vulnerabilities.

In addition, Luxury Property Care offers its clients the option to create custom management plans that suit the exact needs of their vacation homes. This level of personalization is what makes the company stand out from other property management firms in the area. Since the company was founded, it has welcomed customization across all of its property management services.

Offering opportunities for growth

Florida attracted approximately 131.42 million tourists in 2019. As travel restrictions are relaxed across the country, it wouldn’t be surprising to see tourists flocking to the sunshine state soon. With this, the demand for short-term rentals is expected to increase again, considering that 60% of leisure travelers prefer home rentals and Airbnbs, according to research by Clever Real Estate.

In the event that property owners decide to turn their vacation homes into vacation rentals, Luxury Property Care is prepared to help them with the transition. The company is equipped with licensed real estate agents who can determine the feasibility of turning a private residence into an investment property.

“Some properties perform better as rentals,” says Liran Koren. “If our property managers believe that the client’s residence would perform better as a vacation home, we won’t hide this information from them. Ultimately, we want to help our clients make informed decisions about their properties.”

Aside from vacation home preservation, Luxury Property Care offers short-term rental property management, which is designed to provide travellers with a five-star experience. It includes a wide range of services such as booking management, housekeeping, account management, and much more.

About Luxury Property Care

Luxury Property Care is a full-service property management company based in Boca Raton. The company is considered one of the leading real estate management firms in South Florida, managing hundreds of residential and commercial properties across the state.

Founded by Sivan Gerges and Liran Koren, Luxury Property Care has garnered nationwide acclaim due to its industry-standard strategies that have been proven to produce desirable results and profitable returns. Since being founded nearly a decade ago, the company has employed some of the most experienced individuals in the real estate industry.

Luxury Property Care currently serves nine counties across South Florida, including Broward County, Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade County, Lucie County, Orange County, Alachua County, Duval County, Hillsborough County, and Lee County.

For more information, please visit luxurypropertycare.com.

