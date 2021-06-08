Kbc head office number Mumbai 2021,kbc helpline number Kolkata/Mumbai,kbc helpline centre Mumbai 2021

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Now a days situation of KBC is facing bad comments and thoughts from people. The innocent people are using abusive tongue for KBC lucky draw and management. Majority of customers have contempt and hatred for us. This condition was created by fake and unknown persons. These culprits are cause of humiliation of lucky draw. People’s are looting and making fool by this black sheeps. These notorious and dirty mind gang is making money and golden future.

They have no pity for poor and labourers. This is major factor of bad comments and words for us. They are calling from viber, Imo and WhatsApp. Mankind breakers are sharing handmade lottery papers and bogus details .there is no reality and truth in these bogus documents. Secure yourselves from these tragic incidents by calling our helpline number Mumbai or Kolkata. We have built up two online helpline system, one is in Mumbai, second one is in Kolkata. If one is busy ,you can get information from other toll free centre.

That’s why we have divide main head office into two online system. No need to come and visits our head office. There is no charges upon you for this information. Just come to google and ,get fresh knowledge from representative.