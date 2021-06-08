Kings Plumbing & Rooter Offers Plumbing Services You Can Depend On

Glendale, CA, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —A highly experienced plumbing solutions hub is continuing to experience a flow of commercial and residential clients thanks to its professional and reliable services.

Kings Plumbing & Rooter has become the go-to company for solving clogged drains, water leaks, replacements, repairs, installations, hydro-jetting and more.

They are active in Pasadena, South Pasadena, Glendale Burbank, Hollywood, Sherman Oak, La Crescenta, North Hollywood, Van Nuys and Beverly Hills.

All their technicians have undergone in-house and field training to ensure they offer a service that is not only ahead of the competition but exceeds clients’ expectations.

“We provide a comprehensive range of plumbing services, and we fully guarantee our workmanship,” commented owner Edi Sarkisyan, a third-generation master plumber with more than 11 years of experience.

“Whether it’s a simple faucet repair or a more complicated and extensive plumbing project, we are a fully licensed, bonded and insured so that you know every job is handled with confidence.”

They have a reputation of transparency, trust, and communication, explaining all the options and providing an overall service cost before they start. “We will always provide personalized solutions that are tailored to meet your specific needs, and no surprise bills,” he added.

“Our teams of expert plumbers always give full attention to the problem at hand. We are not content with just doing the minimum and driving off to the next job. When you ask a question or voice a concern, we listen and provide a trustworthy response.”

Their technicians only use state-of-the-art tools and equipment to ensure jobs can be completed smoothly and efficiently and only offer honest flat-rate pricing to avoid any uncertainty or hassle.

Kings Plumbing & Rooter, which has provided affordable and timely, expert plumbing since 2009, is also available for emergencies 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Their services have garnered five-star testimonials from the clients. Dr James of Glendale said: “Needed some shower filters replaced to stop a leaking shower head and a water softener put in. Edi was always on time, professional and his prices were exactly spot on to his estimate or less. Very honest, knowledgeable and friendly.

“I would highly recommend Kings Plumbing & Rooter to friends and will call him when I need additional plumbing services.”

Another client Joy J said: “I had a warranty issue with our water heaters and my tenants needed hot water ASAP. I was recommended King’s Plumbing. They came out and was able to provide us with same day service! Very fast service and reasonable prices.”

For more information about their services or to book an appointment, contact 818-726-1735. Check their website https://kingsplumbingrooter.com/ for a full scope of services.