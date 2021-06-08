Guest Expectations Regarding Hotel Hygiene Have Risen Sharply in 2021

A report about guest attitudes in 2021 has revealed that hygiene is now more important to hotel customers than ever before.

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed just how unhygienic our past habits have been. We never used to cover our mouths and noses when in public places with a cold. We never used to sanitize our hands before touching the produce in a supermarket. And how many people can say they would sing happy birthday twice while washing their hands?

While hotel hygiene has always been a priority for customers, it seems that it’s now more important than ever. Guests don’t want to stay in a room unless it has been completely disinfected and cleared of the germs of the previous guest. There’s no doubt that this is one of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disinfection is part of the new normal.

Housekeeping and Hygiene carried out a study looking at the responses of more than 400 survey participants. It found that 93% of people expected hotels to be transparent with their health, safety, and hygiene precautions. Furthermore, over 80% of hotel guests say that when they look for their next hotel, they’ll closely examine the hygiene protocols in place. While over half of respondents are willing to pay more for a room with higher cleaning standards.

Of course, hygiene has always been important. However, it is now a more important factor for potential guests. While people used to look at things like the comfort of the bed, whether breakfast is included, and if there is access to a swimming pool, cleanliness and hygiene is now a major deciding factor. If hotels want to succeed in this industry, then they’re going to need to take their hygiene to the next level and find ways of explaining their cleaning protocols to prospective guests.

One service that is becoming increasingly common is mold remediation, such as that offered by All Star Mold Removal. Although mold does not contain the coronavirus, it can severely compromise air quality. This is particularly problematic for a hotel because it can interfere with the sleep quality of guests. Mold is both unsightly and dangerous and one of many important hygiene problems that hotels must tackle. If you own a hotel and require mold cleaning services, then head to this website.

Cleaning is just one part of the solution. Guests want to have as little human interaction as possible in order to avoid the threat of disease. This means having as many touch-free options as possible. This could include key cards over traditional keys, motion sensor lighting, and automatic doors. Guests are also increasingly preferring self-check-in options.

This report is hardly surprising but it reveals the scale of the shift towards prioritizing hygiene in hotel rooms. While hotels have always paid attention to hygiene, they must now do so with increased transparency. This will help guests to feel comfortable staying in these establishments and help the industry to grow again after a difficult year.

Source: Hospitality Net