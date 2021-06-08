Outdoor Furniture Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Gone are the days when camping meant roughing it. If you like the idea of camping, but without leaving behind all the modern-day comforts of life, you’ll be delighted at some of the luxury camping holidays that are available. Here are the Top 5 Places In The World To Camp.

Golden Triangle is famous for their Thailand luxury travel experience. Owned by the prestigious hotel chain Four Seasons, guests always leave satisfied. Whether it be the romantic river boat ride into the resort, the beautiful furnishings in the 15 exclusive tents or the tropical jungle backdrop, there is something here to fall in love with. The tents, complete with an outdoor patio, are designed as light filled and open areas, with spectacular views out onto the Ruak River.

Travellers can book three or four night all-inclusive packages, which incorporate elephant rides, hiking along beautiful mountain and jungle trails and a full spa treatment.

Hiding away in the picturesque realms of British Columbia, Canada, a unique experience awaits. Clayoquot Wilderness Resort is located on Vancouver Island and open from May to September each year. Promising those who love to travel in style the opportunity to engage in an environmentally friendly indulgence, the resort is adorned with spacious, tastefully furnished tents surrounded by amazing woods and forest. Complete with a dining tent, 20 guest tents, and even a massage tent for ultimate pampering, this is truly camping in comfort.

Popular with couples, Clayoquot boasts gourmet cuisine and endless outdoor activities such as horse riding, kayaking and archery to name a few. Visitors can choose luxury travel deals for three, five or seven nights.

Looking for an exclusive, unique and indulgent holiday, without the bother of a passport?

Look no further than this luxury resort on Wilson Island, located in the Great Barrier Reef, Queensland. With a maximum of 12 guests allowed at a time on this resort, you’re guaranteed to enjoy your time away in peace, whether alone or with a loved one.

Wilson Island is relatively pure from the touch of man, and visitors will be amazed at the array of wildlife and natural scenery available. Tent accommodation includes raised wooden floors, a king size bed, furniture and daily house cleaning, so you can sit out on your deck porch in the twilight and marvel at the beautiful Australian flora and fauna, whilst enjoying all the little comforts that make life so much easier.

Articles Source: https://arkinteriors.ca/product-category/outdoor-furniture-vancouver/

Contact info

arkinteriors2021@gmail.com

Address: 830 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1J8, Canada

https://arkinteriors.ca/