Lighting Decor Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Many homeowners encounter a number of common decorating issues that they simply don’t know how to tackle. Whether their space is too small, the choices of paint colour are simply overwhelming, or the clutter is bordering on hoarding, the issues are seemingly endless. Luckily, there are a number of solutions to tackle such issues to create the best space possible in your home!

Cutting Back on the Clutter – Staying organized is key when trying to minimize the clutter. Always keeping up with putting things away in their proper spot right away, rather than letting things pile up, is your first line of defence against clutter. Too many things out can make a space look messy, dishevelled, and even appear smaller than it actually is.

In addition, make good use of lighting. Proper lighting in various formats can also make a space seem bigger. Use a variety of lighting, such as a chandelier, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps to mix things up. With the combination of lighting and mirrors, your space can look so much bigger with minimal effort.

Deciding on a Colour Scheme – Choosing a colour scheme for a space can be a daunting task, whether you’re moving in to a new home or simply redecorating the space you already have. You could start off by picking 2 or 3 of your favourite colours, and using them in a 60/30/10 ratio. This will help to create the perfect colour balance. You could also choose to go with complimentary colour schemes, such as purples with yellows, or blues with oranges. Another easy way to colour your home is to use a neutral hue for the majority of things, then add a pop of bold colour, like red or emerald green, in the small accents of the space.

