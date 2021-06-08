What Is an Intentional Christian Community

Ozarks, Arkansas, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Christian preppers believe that the end of the world is coming, though “when” is something we still don’t know. It is necessary, then, to be separated from the world so we can prepare and survive, because if we can’t survive, we can’t serve. In preparing, it is important to cooperate with other Christians and to live intentionally in a group to minister at an advanced level.

If and when we are ever completely cut off from the world, we’ll be self-sufficient and able to function off the grid. At that time, we’ll be able to feed and protect ourselves and sustain life as close to normal as possible.

Silent Hill Farms, located in the Ozarks, is surrounded by hundreds of thousands of acres of farms and ranches who have homesteaded the land since the Indians. The Christian preppers are very respectful of the existing community – being mindful not to overbuild or overpopulate, instead, growing together and being of help to one another.

The Silent Hill Farms community does not adopt the practices of many communes that share a common purse and aspects of Pacifism and Socialism. Each intentional Christian or Christian family purchases and owns their own property and builds their own houses as they see fit, in accordance with some limits of a land covenant.

There are common areas within the community that offer residents the opportunity to hunt, fish, raise livestock, garden, and so forth, and residents are expected to be good stewards of all resources.

Christian preppers are not required to participate in communal life as they homestead and prepare for the tribulation, however, opportunities to socialize and learn from one another abound. Silent Hill Farms organizes camping trips, offers Bible study, exercise classes, training in safe firearm usage, and almost anything a person could imagine. Members are also expected to govern themselves and look out for one another, living as honest, Christ-focused people. Read More..

