Swig Life, Swig Cups, What is Swig Cup? Is it good? How to clean it?

Richmond, VA, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Tracee Mathes set out to meet that need in 2017 when she launched Swig Life™, offering premium drinkware with women in mind. The company’s cups, tumblers and bottles rely on premium triple insulation technology, including vacuum-sealed, stainless steel double-walls with copper-coated linings, but what really sets them apart is their creative and eye-catching patterns, colors and designs.

What is a swig Cup?

All Swig Life cups and bottles are made from double walls stainless steel 18-8 (SUS304) which is the same material from which is widely used for flatware, cutlery, and medical equipment and it is  FDA food safeBPA Free. Swig cups with its double wall, vacuum insulation technology, plus copper lining to KEEPS HOT UP TO 3 HOURS, COLD UP TO 9 HOURS.

Care Instructions for swig cup

  • Never use bleach or abrasive cleaners containing chlorine.
  • Do not put Swig cups mugs bottles in the microwave or the freezer.
  • For thorough cleaning, remove slider and rubber gasket from Swig lid. Clean and dry before reinstalling.

When we have a swig cup or bottle, it will get dirty after we drink with wine or coffee, then we will wondering can we clean it with dishwasher and how to do it, let’s check and look what to do:

 

Can swig cups go in the dishwasher?

All Swig Life cups/mugs and accessories (lids and bases) are top-rack dishwasher safe which help us to easy to clean it, and worry free to wash it with dishwasher, the only thing you need to do separate the lid from cups, then put both lid and cup go in the dishwasher to wait a clean cups to drink your water or beer.

If your lid or cup is very dirty that can not clean completely by dishwasher, here’s steps how to do it:

  • How do you clean the swig cup slider lid?: set the slider lid to “open.” Avoid cleansers or anything chlorine-based, but if your lid is particularly stinky, you can soak it in a warm water-baking soda solution for a couple hours instead. Rinse under warm water, opening and closing the seal to ensure all the soap gets washed away.
  • How do you clean swig cups?: 1. Use warm water to clean swig cup, pour warm water into the cup, leave to soak over night, clean well the day after with liquid soap, rinse it;  2. Use vinegar to incredibly clean your swig cups with any heavy dirty inside, to do this, add vinegar into your mugs, close the lid then shake vigorously, leave it over night, add pure water to wash it completely, then discard the water and rinse the cups. [Read More……]

 

Do swig mugs cups fit in cup holder?

Most of swig cups mugs and bottles are CUP HOLDER FRIENDLY that fits standard car cup holders, that you can take it on the go conveniently.

Some of swig cups mugs are not fit in cup holder that you should be aware before buy it:

1. Swig mega mug: not fit with standard car holder

swig life signature 24oz mega mug wanderlut 500x

2. Swig stemless cup not fit with car holder

swig life signature 14oz stemless wine cup starry night 500x

 

How many Oz is in a swig Cup?

Swig life offering wine cups, travel mugs, can coolers, tumblers, and water bottles with different oz. (ounces), variety of colors and beautiful pattern designs are available, let’s have a look at it how many oz is available for each:

  • Swig travel mug: 18 oz.
  • Swig mega mug: 24 oz.
  • Swig stemless wine cup: 12 oz.
  • Swig stemless wine cup: 14 oz.
  • Swig stemless flute: 6 oz.
  • Swig skinny can cooler: 12 oz.
  • Swig bottle & can cooler: 12 oz.
  • Swig tumbler: 20 oz.
  • Swig tumbler: 22 oz.
  • Swig tumbler: 32 oz.
  • Swig bottle: 20 oz.
  • Swig bottle: 30 oz.
  • Swig also offering drinkware accessories, soft cooler bags.
Are swig cups good?
Are swig cups good?

Swig cups are available all popular sizes of cups and bottles with so many beautiful design patterns to meet our needs, and made from high quality standard raw material and insulation technology to keep our drink cold long time and healthy free from toxic, bpa, for sure Swig cups are good, and let’s see what customers rate and comment for swig cups on Amazon.

Best seller of swig cup on Amazon

Swig Life 18oz Travel Mug with Handle and Lid

  • KEEPS HOT UP TO 3 HOURS, COLD UP TO 9 HOURS. Double wall, vacuum sealed, and copper plated insulated coffee mug with thick, professional grade 18/8 stainless steel.
  • EASY TO CLEAN, DISHWASHER SAFE coffee travel mug. All Swig Life coffee mugs and accessories (lids and bases) are top-rack dishwasher safe.
  • CUP HOLDER FRIENDLY tall coffee mug fits most standard car cup holders. The perfect travel coffee mug or tea mug to go (tea infuser attachment sold separately).
  • SLIP-FREE, SCRATCH-FREE, NOISE-FREE SILICONE BASE keeps your travel coffee mug tumbler from tipping over or making too much noise when you set them down.
  • OVER 40 COLORS AND PRINTS to choose from makes Swig Life Travel Mugs the best unique gift idea for women, men, mom, dad, teachers, birthday, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, and Holiday.

 

Customer reviews of best seller Swig cup on amazon

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
4,515 global ratings
5 star 
 82%
4 star 
 9%
3 star 
 4%
2 star 
 2%
1 star 
 3%

 

Top positive review

Paul Taylor
5.0 out of 5 stars
Warning! Only buy this mug if you want the coolest looking mug in the board room.
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2020
This mug performs as well as any other double walled vacuum cup. What makes this mug better than other mugs is the attention to detail that Swig has included in its design. The tight fitting lid doesn’t leak, and stays put if the mug is tipped over. The silicone base is anti slip, and doesn’t leave cup rings on my desk. The design of the mug is classy, and I also love the 18 oz capacity. I really like the look of this mug, the durable powder coat looks great.

 

Top critical review

alamm
3.0 out of 5 stars
Mug is great, lid is not made for coffee and tea
Reviewed in the United States on April 28, 2019
Love the mug. I would have given the mug itself 5 stars. The rose gold is lovely and there is no metallic taste with my coffee or tea. The rubbery coaster bottom is a great feature, and the mug is not in any way tippy. I do hand wash because I’ve had other mugs that the finish wears off in the dishwasher etc. I’ll update in a few weeks if I notice any finish wear.
The lid leaves much to be desired. It’s difficult to sip from without dribbles. Don’t drink from it in light colored clothing without a straw. I’d give the lid zero stars. It needs a complete redesign if they want to use it for a coffee/tea mug. Also, it stains very quickly from the oils in the coffee and the clear plastic looks awful. I’ve just been using it as a lid to keep my beverage hot and removing it entirely to actually drink from the mug.

You hear what customers commented: whatever you are satisfy with Swig cup or not, you love the cups’ design and quality. It is a good cup that worthy to buy a one.

 

How can I build a brand like “Swig Life”

Whatever you want to set up a cup & water bottle business to have your own private brand like “SWIG LIFE’ with existing design cup & water bottle products in the market, or you want to create a unique custom design water bottle with your private brand for a long term business, you can contact a China stainless steel insulated water bottle supplier like “Ecoway Houseware Limited” whom is specialized in water bottle cup and mug oem manufacturing from concept design, tooling development, mass production to final shipment to help you working from “0” to market

 

