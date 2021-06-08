Akimomo – Australian online collectibles store

Welcome to the Akimomo!

We are an Australian online collectibles store. Mainly sell Statue(Material of Polystone), Figure(Material of PVC), Artwork(Material of Polystone/PU Resin).

We are the Authorized Exclusive Distributor of
Oniri Creations
Figurama Collectors

Official Australian Distributor/Retailers of
Manas SUM
POP Mart
Tsume Art
PureArts products.

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Based on the particularity of the Australian market, we are committed to providing the best price and widest variety of services to anime collectors.

We will create a page only for used product in the future, except this page, all product is 100% brand new items.

Thanks for joining us! Please feel free to contact us, and we will be glad to serve you.

