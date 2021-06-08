African American Women In Cinema and The United Black Wall Street of America Commemorates Black Wall Street

Tulsa, Oklahoma, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — African American Women In Cinema in partnership with The United Black Wall Street of America, Inc Hosted a Historical film festival commemorating the centennial 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma massacre on ay 29, 2021 at the Greenwood Gallery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This historic event featured films depicting the tragedy as well as unique conversations with the descendants and an educational keynote panel on “The Role of Blacks in the West.” During the historic occasion, there were many rare moments such as the President of African American Women In Cinema, Ms. Terra Renee conversation with the “First Family” of Taft, Oklahoma whose mother, Mayor Lelia Foley Davis was the first African American Woman Mayor in the United States. The First Family talked about how it was being the children of such an Iconic figure.

The event also Honored Dr. Jana Woodhouse, A Wall Street Pioneer, Laurel Stradford whose cousin Lauren introduced President Biden after sharing their family history in Tulsa. Other Honorees included, Matt McCoy, CEO of Soul City Network Broadcast LLC on Comcast and Verizon and Tam Lawrence, Founder of Exposure Television.

African American Women in Cinema (AAWIC) organization has served as a continuous support for the vibrant work of women filmmakers for the twenty-three years. AAWIC has provide a platform to showcase aligning experienced and novice filmmakers, directors, producers, screenwriters and/or actors. Our mission is to expand, explore and create business opportunities for minority women filmmakers throughout the entertainment industry. It is the goal of AAWIC to give artistic women a path to fulfilling their dreams through showcasing their talents, exposure to peers’ interaction, and mentoring by established professionals.

The program was sponsored by Soul City Network Broadcast LLC, Bromont Program and World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC https://www.worldfinancialgroup.com/ and Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. https://www.tfaconnect.com/

For more information on this Historic event please visit AAWICBWS.US