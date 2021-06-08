Custom Throwback Jerseys Sets the Bar Higher for Just That: Custom Throw-back Jerseys

WESTPORT, NY, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —There may be many companies that specialize in customizing popular jerseys from the NFL, MLB, NHL and other professional sports leagues, but there is only one Custom Throwback Jerseys, and to their customers, the “CTJ” difference is worth every cent.

To the people at Custom Throwback Jerseys, it’s really all about quality and attention to detail. Their customers come to them looking for specific jerseys from players that have left their mark on many major sports, from baseball to football and even Olympic Hockey, but whether their focus is on customizing a Jackie Robinson jersey or a Ken Griffey Jr. jersey, it’s about exceeding expectations with the finished product.

Their customized replica jerseys are second to none when it comes to reproducing the near-exact details of the jerseys worn by the players in question. They use nothing but the finest pro-twill fabrics in their player kits (just like those worn by the actual players) and then customize them with the exact same fonts, colors, styles and spacing worn by the player in question.

Unlike most other producers of vintage football, baseball and retro NHL jerseys, Custom Throwback Jerseys does not screen print any of their lettering or numbers onto their jerseys. This cost-saving measure is common among many producers, but it results in a low-quality finished jersey and it is not historically authentic. Custom Throwback Jerseys places, then stitches the player names and numbers directly onto the jersey, for a finished product that is accurate in its details and of course, will last for many years.

Their customers would be pleased enough to partake of quality like this, even if Custom Throwback Jerseys only specialized in reproducing custom jerseys from a single league, or for a few high profile players, but the value they deliver extends far beyond this. Their collection of replica jerseys contains over 7,000 entries from players and teams spanning several leagues.

Many of their player jerseys are available in various color schemes, which is a huge bonus for customers looking to find the jersey of a coveted player in different style or color. For example, Custom Throwback Jerseys produces many player jerseys in both home, away, and alternate colors. This is just one of the ways in which they deliver a higher level of customer service to their valued patrons.

They also are committed to provide a high quality customer experience to every shopper. Their team makes it a point to contact every buyer who has placed an order to ensure that the sizing is appropriate before they create the jersey. From faithful reproductions to a broad selection to a process that produces higher quality custom jerseys, Custom Throwback Jerseys has set a bar that is hard for the competition to reach.

Customers that are interested in learning more about Custom Throwback Jerseys’ products or processes are encouraged to contact them directly. There are more resources available on their website, CustomThrowbackJerseys.com, but they can also be reached by phone at 800-481-4675 or by email at ctjerseys@aol.com.