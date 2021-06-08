ROCKIN’ JUMP BOUNCES INTO CONCORD

CONCORD, CA, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Rockin’ Jump, where Fitness and Competition Are Disguised as Fun, announced today that it will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Concord, California on Saturday, June 12th. The park will offer $5 off all jump time purchases and a free second hour pass for Guests’ next visit.

Rockin’ Jump Concord’s 24,000-square foot location offers many of Rockin’ Jump’s trademark attractions including Open Jump Arena, Dodgeball Arena, 37-foot-wide Stunt Bag, 20-foot-high Silks, Rock Walls and more. The park also includes a family-friendly arcade equipped with the industry’s newest video games and a full-service cafe for their guests. Rockin’ Jump Concord is the perfect destination for families and residents to come together for hours of fun!

The Concord Park location is owned and operated by Rockin’ Jump Franchise Partner, Vince Hodges. After Hodges retired from his previous IT career, he was focused on bringing a family-fun environment for all ages to the Concord, California community with the opening of America’s most popular recreation and fitness destination. The Concord Park marks the nineteenth location in the state of California.

“We are thrilled to provide a safe, clean and fun environment for kids to get active after a year at home,” said Vince Hodges owner of Rockin’ Jump Concord. “We can’t wait to welcome Concord families to this family-fun experience in their local neighborhood.”

Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Parks are dedicated to Safe. Clean. Fun.™, creating an atmosphere that allows adults and kids to have fun while exercising, with jumpers burning up to 1,000 calories an hour. The kids can wear themselves out while parents get some precious Adult time with other parents.

The brand-new Rockin’ Jump Concord is located at 1631 Challenge Dr, Concord, CA 94520. For more information, or to apply for open positions, please visit https://rockinjump.com/concord/, or call 925-332-0285.

About Rockin’ Jump:

Rockin’ Jump LLC is a subsidiary of the CircusTrix Corporation and headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. The first Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park opened in 2011 in Dublin, CA and has grown to 44 parks in the USA, 1 in Canada and 1 in China. In 2018, with CircusTrix acquisition of Skyzone, Rockin’ Jump became part of the largest indoor recreation and trampoline company in the world reaching nearly 300 parks worldwide. Rockin’ Jump is known for its Safe, Family Fun environment with activities for all ages. Additionally, Rockin’ Jump is a founding member of the ASTM International committee dedicated to establishing trampoline park safety standards and making guest safety the highest priority. For more information, visit www.rockinjump.com.