Muriatic Acid Market Expected To Increase With High CAGR Owing To Demand From Chemical Manufacturers

Muriatic Acid Market: Dynamics

Muriatic acid is prominently used in the manufacturing of organic chemicals. It is also widely used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic.

The demand for PVC is increasing, which in turn, surges the demand for muriatic acid Market from PVC manufacturers. The increasing production of various organic chemicals is also expected to increase the demand for muriatic acid.

It is used in water & wastewater treatment applications as well as in the form of pH stabilizer in the production of various inorganic water treatment compounds such as polyaluminium chloride (PAC), iron chloride, and others.

Various pharmaceutical intermediates are produced using muriatic acid as a precursor. Other applications of muriatic acid include household cleaners, leather processing, building constructions, and others.

Muriatic Acid Market: Segments

On the basis of concentration, the muriatic acid market can be segmented as-

22º Baumé HCl (35.21% HCl by wt.)

20º Baumé (31.45% HCl by wt.)

Others

On the basis of application, the muriatic acid market can be classified into –

Steel Pickling

Chemicals Manufacturing

Food Processing

Oil-field Acidizing

Mining and Metal Production

Consumer Goods

Plastics

Industrial Cleaning

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into-

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Muriatic Acid: Regional Outlook

The global muriatic acid market is expected to increase with medium to high CAGR, owing to increase in demand from chemical manufacturers, food processers, plastics industry, and others.

China is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of muriatic acid followed by North America & Europe regions. With the development of the polymer sector in the South Asia region, the demand for muriatic acid is expected to increase in the region, owing to the increase in the consumption of consumer products.

The demand for muriatic acid is expected to remain moderate in the Middle East and Africa region, owing to the slow-down of oil & construction industries in the region.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Muriatic Acid: Key Players

The market for muriatic acid is highly fragmented with the presence of many local and international key players. However, some of the global key players include

Dow Chemicals Company

BASF SE

Olin Corporation

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Solvay SA

INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited (ineos company)

Xilong Chemicals Co. Ltd

Pioneer Forensics, LLC

HASA INC

