Demand For ION Exchange Resin Driving Growth Of Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Over 2029

Posted on 2021-06-08 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Market Dynamics

The key driving factor for the growth of divinylbenzene (DVB) market is its widespread usage as ion exchange resins. The global demand for ion exchange resin is growing, owing to the rise in demand for wastewater treatment technology and favorable government regulations on the reduction of pollutants. Ion exchange resin is used in industrial wastewater treatment, food processing, and production of ultra-pure water.

Moreover, government norms on the discharge of water in the water bodies increase the demand for ion exchange resin, thereby, contributing to the growth of the divinylbenzene market globally. Further, increase in demand for divinylbenzene in the adhesive application has also boosted the global divinylbenzene market growth.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Segmentation

The global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented on the basis of concentration, application, and region.

Based on concentration, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

  • <60%
  • 60-80%
  • >80%

Based on application, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is segmented as:

  • Adhesives
  • Ion Exchange Resins
  • Ceramics
  • Coatings
  • Composite Plastics
  • Elastomers
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Ion exchange resins application hold majority of the share in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market. However, healthcare application will remain as an emerging hotspot in the global market.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is estimated to account for a majority share of ~ 30% in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market as a majority of the production capacity is concentrated in this region.

Japan is one of the major producers of ion-exchange resins owing to an increase in demand for divinylbenzene in the region. China has numerous small-scale producers fragmenting the market.

In North America, the demand for divinylbenzene is expected to witness a steady growth owing to the presence of the top two players in the region, i.e., Dow Chemical Company and Deltech Corporation.

The stringent government norms in the region further increase the demand for divinylbenzene. China, Japan, and the U.S. are the major exporters of divinylbenzene globally.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market are

  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Jiangsu Evergreen New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Deltech Corporation
  • Nippon Steel Chemical
  • Jiangsu andeli New Mstar Technology Ltd,

The global market is consolidated with the presence of few manufacturers holding the majority share.

