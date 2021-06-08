Agricultural Production Open Avenues For Chelate Fertilizers Market Growth

Posted on 2021-06-08 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Introduction

Chelates have a large organic molecule (ligand/chelator) that encircles a metal nutrient ion. There may be natural or synthetic chemical ligands. A chelated fertilizer is formed when these ligands combine with a micronutrient. Chelate fertilizers tend to improve the micronutrient bioavailability such as iron, copper, manganese, zinc, etc. that further improves the commercial crop production.

Chelate fertilizers tend to have a greater impact than regular micronutrients for improving the crop yield. Hence, the global chelate fertilizers market Demand is estimated to rise with a lower double digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Initiatives of the key players towards expanding their production capacities of chelate fertilizers is identified as a recent trend in the chelate fertilizers market. For instance, in June 2019, BASF made a double digit investment for strengthening its value chain of chelating agents and advancement of the product portfolio.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Brochure  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4113

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Segmentation

The global chelate fertilizers market is bifurcated into four major segments: source, type, application, and region.

On the basis of source, the global chelate fertilizers market is divided into:

  • Natural chelates
  • Synthetic chelates

On the basis of type, the global chelate fertilizers market is divided into:

  • Primary Nutrients
  • Secondary Nutrients
  • Micronutrients

On the basis of application, the global chelate fertilizers market is divided into:

  • Foliar
  • Fertigation
  • Soil
  • Others

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4113

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global chelate fertilizers market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Amongst these regions, South Asia & Oceania along with East Asia are the regions that are expected to dominate the consumption of overall chelate fertilizers in 2018.

High agricultural output in the Asian countries is triggering the demand for chelate fertilizers, which in turn, is propelling the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Also, the trend of Genetically Modified (GMO) crops has been witnessed in Japan and China on a large note. The presence of key players offering their products also strengthen the regional chelate fertilizers market. Furthermore, North America managed to follow East Asia in terms of chelate fertilizers consumption in 2019.

Europe also accounted for a substantial consumption share in 2018 owing to high awareness about chelate fertilizers and the presence of key players. Moreover, Middle East and Latin America both managed to gain a considerable market share in 2018.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports   https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4113

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support  https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4113

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global chelate fertilizers market are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Nouryon, Nufarm Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Valagro SPA, Van Iperen International, Protex International, and others. The chelate fertilizers market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

  • Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques
  • We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports
  • High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements
  • Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts
  • Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients
  • COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR –  http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/27/2007685/0/en/Coated-Glass-Market-on-a-Robust-Growth-Trail-Architectural-Applications-Accentuate-Profitability-Reports-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution