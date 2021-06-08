Agricultural Production Open Avenues For Chelate Fertilizers Market Growth

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Introduction

Chelates have a large organic molecule (ligand/chelator) that encircles a metal nutrient ion. There may be natural or synthetic chemical ligands. A chelated fertilizer is formed when these ligands combine with a micronutrient. Chelate fertilizers tend to improve the micronutrient bioavailability such as iron, copper, manganese, zinc, etc. that further improves the commercial crop production.

Chelate fertilizers tend to have a greater impact than regular micronutrients for improving the crop yield. Hence, the global chelate fertilizers market Demand is estimated to rise with a lower double digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Initiatives of the key players towards expanding their production capacities of chelate fertilizers is identified as a recent trend in the chelate fertilizers market. For instance, in June 2019, BASF made a double digit investment for strengthening its value chain of chelating agents and advancement of the product portfolio.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Brochure https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4113

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Segmentation

The global chelate fertilizers market is bifurcated into four major segments: source, type, application, and region.

On the basis of source, the global chelate fertilizers market is divided into:

Natural chelates

Synthetic chelates

On the basis of type, the global chelate fertilizers market is divided into:

Primary Nutrients

Secondary Nutrients

Micronutrients

On the basis of application, the global chelate fertilizers market is divided into:

Foliar

Fertigation

Soil

Others

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4113

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global chelate fertilizers market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Amongst these regions, South Asia & Oceania along with East Asia are the regions that are expected to dominate the consumption of overall chelate fertilizers in 2018.

High agricultural output in the Asian countries is triggering the demand for chelate fertilizers, which in turn, is propelling the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Also, the trend of Genetically Modified (GMO) crops has been witnessed in Japan and China on a large note. The presence of key players offering their products also strengthen the regional chelate fertilizers market. Furthermore, North America managed to follow East Asia in terms of chelate fertilizers consumption in 2019.

Europe also accounted for a substantial consumption share in 2018 owing to high awareness about chelate fertilizers and the presence of key players. Moreover, Middle East and Latin America both managed to gain a considerable market share in 2018.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4113

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4113

Chelate Fertilizers Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global chelate fertilizers market are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Nouryon, Nufarm Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Valagro SPA, Van Iperen International, Protex International, and others. The chelate fertilizers market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/27/2007685/0/en/Coated-Glass-Market-on-a-Robust-Growth-Trail-Architectural-Applications-Accentuate-Profitability-Reports-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates