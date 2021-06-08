R-TMS International UK Ltd: A Leader In Providing Drug-Free Treatments For Depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Dysthymia

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — R-TMS International UK Ltd (https://rtms-international.com) is a centre that offers a pain-free and medicine-free TMS therapy that efficiently treats depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Dysthymic disorder. More than 75% of their clients have experienced significant improvement through repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS ranging between 20 and 30 sessions. Compared to taking antidepressants, their treatments hardly have side effects and that the positive results become permanent in most cases.

Their competent specialists are adept at developmental psychology and are adept at using a coil automated TMS therapy programmed and tailored for individual needs. With such expertise, 60% of their OCD patients have experienced relief from the disorder, proving their methods’ efficacy. Before actual treatments, they schedule an intake interview to assess one’s needs fully and offer an intensive program depending on the intensity of cases.

Such intensive programs follow a short time frame where clients receive one to two treatments daily for two or more weeks. After completing 20 treatment sessions, they assess the results and provide suitable protocols depending on the outcomes.

Testimonials from previous patients are proof of how life-changing their therapies are and how their mental conditions have significantly improved. A man who’s in his thirties and with OCD shared that his treatments have improved his sleep, focus, diet, and patience and felt that it “has been a success”. Another man who had thirty years of depressive symptoms claimed that with RTMS, he is “less worried, more relaxed, and more excited about life”. According to the centre’s website, “We are one of the few practices in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands that helps people get rid of their depression or OCD through TMS treatment. The TMS treatment has no side effects (sometimes tension headache), and in many cases, the effect is permanent. More than 70% of the people we treat notice that their complaints have decreased by more than half“.

More than three-quarters of their clients have reported positive results from their treatment for dysthymic illness, which is considered to be more extreme than depression, and their symptoms have decreased by an average of 75%. To combat this complex syndrome, RTMS equally has long-term care measures even after treatments have ended.

Interested parties may visit their website at https://rtms-international.com.

About R-TMS International UK Ltd

R-TMS International UK Ltd is a centre that specialises in the treatment of depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Dysthyme disorder. They use an innovative RTMS therapy where certain brain areas are stimulated thru magnetic pulses delivered from a coil placed over a patient’s head during treatments. Their qualified psychologists conduct intake interviews and program personal plans based on individual needs. Depending on the case, they also extend their services to an intensive program covering short time frames. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://rtms-international.com/contact. Alternatively, you may dial their customer service hotline at +31850870572 or email them at info@rtms-international.com.