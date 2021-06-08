UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market worth $1.2 billion by 2025 – In US Growing Need for Food Safety Analysis Will Drive the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current UV/Visible Spectroscopy Market Size. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge: The UV/visible Spectroscopy Market is expected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 1.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Growing opportunities in emerging nations;

As compared to mature markets such as the US and Europe, emerging markets such as China and India are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players.

Many key industry players are strengthening their presence worldwide by establishing new facilities, R&Dcenters, and innovation centers. For example, in 2019, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) established the European R&D hub for molecular spectroscopy. Shimadzu Corporation set up a new research facility at the Technology Research Laboratory in Keihanna Science City, Japan. The new facility will focus on R&D and transform the delivery of innovative products. Further, in 2017, Shimadzu established an innovation center in its Asian subsidiary, Shimadzu Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. The center enables Shimadzu scientists and university researchers in Asia and Oceania to conduct advanced R&D activities.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of instrument type;

The visible Spectroscopy market is segmented into dual-beam systems, single-beam systems, array-based systems, and handheld systems. In 2019, the dual-beam systems segment accounted for the largest share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dual-beam systems enable a high level of automation in data collection. Such advantages offered by dual-beam systems are supporting its increased adoption in the UV spectroscopy market.

On the basis of application;

Segmented into academic and industrial applications. The industrial applications segment accounted for the largest share of the UV/visible spectroscopy market in 2019. This is mainly due to the ease of use, flexibility, affordability, and scalability of UV/visible spectrometers. Technological advancements in instrumentation that have enabled high-throughput screening, microvolume sampling, and automation in instrumentation and software integration have also increased the adoption of this analytical technique for industrial applications.

North America is expected to dominate the UV/visible spectroscopy market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global the UV spectroscopy market in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing environmental concerns, rising demand for food analysis and an increasing need to adopt technologically advanced products.

The major players operating in the UV/visible spectroscopy market include Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US). Other players involved in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Hach Company (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), HORIBA., Ltd (Japan), Mettler-Toledo (Switzerland), Hamamatsu Photonics KK (Japan), Cole-Parmer (UK), Analytik Jena (Germany), GBC Scientific Equipment (US), JASCO Inc. (US), Buck Scientific (US), Biochrom Ltd (UK), AMETEK Process, PG Instruments Ltd (UK) and PERSEE ANALYTICS, Inc (US).