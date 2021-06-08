Content Marketing Software Market Projected to reach $9.59 billion by 2023

According to the new market “Content Marketing Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Content Type (Social Media, Blogs, Videos, Infographics), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The global content marketing software market size is expected to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2018 to USD 9.59 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on enhancing customer experience among the enterprises is a major growth factor for the market. It also helps marketers provide consistent experience to its customers across multiple touch points.

Browse 73 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Content Marketing Software Market – Global Forecast to 2023”

Software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The software segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the content marketing software market during the forecast period. Enterprises have shifted their focus form traditional marketing methods to new and innovative methods. Content marketing software helps enterprises to make data-driven decisions while formulating the marketing strategy. Content marketing software vendors are integrating their offerings with analytics and artificial intelligence, which provide added advantage to the marketers while analyzing the customers’ expectations.

Large enterprises segment is expected hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are organizations with more than 1,000 employees. The use of the content marketing software in large enterprises is higher than that of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), owing to the affordability and high economies of scale which enables large organizations to benefit from the content marketing software. Large enterprises have left no stone unturned to compete in the highly competitive market. Large enterprises generate huge volumes of marketing content that need to be effectively managed and published to meet the everchanging demands of the customers. The need for a constant omnichannel digital experience and the provision of quick and comprehensive content to customers are driving the adoption of the content marketing software.

North America to have the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the content marketing software market in terms of regional revenue. The region comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada. North America is open to the adoption of new and emerging technologies, and its strong financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations. Hence, organizations in North America have a competitive edge over the other organizations in other regions.

Major vendors offering content marketing software across the globe include Oracle (US), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), HubSpot (US), Alma Media (Finland), Curata (US), NewsCred (US), Contently (US), Percolate (US), Sprinklr (US), ScribbleLive (Canada), PathFactory (Canada), Uberflip (Canada), SnapApp (US), OneSpot (US), Skyword (US), Kenscio (India), DivvyHQ (US), Scoop.it (US), BrandMaker (Germany), Mintent (Canada), Kapost (US), Wedia (France), Vendasta (Canada), and Annex Cloud (US). These vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, business expansions, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and further expand their presence in the global content marketing software market.

