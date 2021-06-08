Wireless Mouse Market Growth Analysis, Revenue Outlook & In-depth Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Wireless Mouse Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global wireless mouse market is projected to reach USD 1.77 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Continuous product innovation, technological advancements, and presence of leading companies in the market such as Logitech are the factors expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Further, high compatibility of wireless mouse that provide faster movements than the wired mouse is expected to boost the product demand.

Key Players:

Logitech

Razor

Microsoft

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Apple

Dell

Anker Innovations Limited

Lenovo

Samsung

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-wireless-mouse-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rising adoption of advanced products like radiofrequency mouse is expected to drive the market growth. For example, one of the leading companies named Logitech introduced G502 light speed wireless mouse, in May 2019, especially for playing video games which has Hero 16K sensor.

Video games have always been popular among children and youngsters. Nowadays, because of high-speed internet and compatible hardware video games are easily accessible. Furthermore, leading companies such as Razer and Logitech are launching highly advanced products to meet the desired specifications due to rising subscribers for online video games. Moreover, Esports are gaining high popularity in developed nations such as Canada and U.S. This is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Radio Frequency

Bluetooth

In 2018, the radio frequency mouse segment accounted for the largest market share owing to improved designs, extended battery life, and product innovations by leading companies such as Microsoft, Anker, and Logitech.

Bluetooth mouse segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Extended battery life of this product is the main feature expected to boost the product demand. It can be used for more than three months with one time charging. Furthermore, some of these devices come with rechargeable batteries which can be charged with an USB cable. Additionally, multiple devices can be connected at a single time to a Bluetooth mouse. These advanced features are expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for Esports among children and youngsters in countries like Canada and U.S. Moreover, the region has witnessed increasing number of video game players, thus, anticipated to accelerate the regional demand for wireless mouse from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, consumers in North America tend to spend more on video games, which is anticipated to further drive the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing disposable income of consumers and growing preference for wireless device over wired device. Additionally, increasing number of international retail stores in developing countries such as China and India is projected to contribute to the growth of regional market. Moreover, rapid development of corporate sector in Asian countries is anticipated to further drive the growth over the forecast period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/